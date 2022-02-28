Pre-Combine Mock Draft: Atlanta Picks Matt Ryan's Heir?

Believe it or not, the Atlanta Falcons could contend for the playoffs in the 2022. With the future of the NFC South at a crossroads, several savvy additions in free agency and April's NFL Draft could change Atlanta's immediate outlook.

General manager Terry Fontenot followed the "best player available" approach in Year 1 and landed a standout pass-catcher with tight end Kyle Pitts. The run game and defense, however, need upgrades in multiple areas after marginal success last fall.

Coach Arthur Smith felt content with the direction the team was headed entering the offseason. With eight picks in six rounds, and using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator, here's FalconReport's full mock draft entering a week at Lucas Oil Stadium.

David Ojabo George Pickens Carson Strong Daniel Faalele

Round 1, No. 8: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

The first selection should address the trenches, but after recording a league-low 18 sacks in 2021 the Falcons need a bonafide pass rusher. With Purdue's George Karlaftis selected at No. 7, Ojabo is the safer pick with perhaps more upside to add pressure to the quarterback.

A one-year starter at Michigan, Ojabo was often overlooked due to his counterpart Aidan Hutchinson's numbers. Still, he impressed with 11 sacks and 42 pressures, both second-most in the Big Ten. He's raw, but in time could be the sack artist that Dante Fowler Jr. never could live up to.

Round 2, No. 40: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Receiver Calvin Ridley could return next season, but the franchise needs another target on the outside to expand its passing attack with quarterback Matt Ryan. Ridley offers speed and clean route-running, but Atlanta is missing that physical presence that Julio Jones possessed for years as the featured target.

Pickens' overall talent screams first round, but his ACL injury limited him to just four games. He'll need to add a few more pounds, but the 6-3 receiver often wins matchups against defenders in man coverage. Pickens also excels tracking the ball in the air for massive gains. He's a nice grab to begin Day 2 for Atlanta.

Round 2, No. 58 (via TEN): Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

After adding Jones' replacement early, it's time for the Falcons to find Ryan's successor. The quarterback drafted must be ready to compete, but likely needs to sit and hold the clipboard for a year to learn how to better dissect NFL defenses.

Strong lives up to his surname in arm strength, but he's erratic as a passer with the deep ball. Coming from the air-raid offense of Nevada, he'll need to learn how to work on decision-making rather than highlight throws. A year learning from Smith and Ryan might do wonders for his career when he takes over as QB1 in 2023.

Round 3, No. 74: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

If Atlanta is still hopeful that Kaleb McGary can be a starter on its offensive line, it will have to push him with some competition. This means either adding a guard or tackle to battle for starting reps in camp.

Faalele moves quite well for a man nearing 400 pounds. The 6-8 tackle plays on light feet and excels in run blocking, but can be a bit grabby when it comes to pass protection. He's a work in progress, but he's a natural right tackle with size to win against bigger pass rushers.

Round 4: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

The Falcons will do everything in their power to re-sign do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson, but that's not enough to fix the 31st-ranked rushing offense from last season. Robinson is physical with his rushes, burying his head downhill to fight for the extra yards. He also offers value in pass protection, having shown his ability to win against pass rushers and linebackers defending Heisman quarterback Bryce Young.

Brian Robinson Smoke Monday Akayleb Evans Bo Melton

Round 5: Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

It's too soon to give up on Richie Grant, but Atlanta needs a younger strong safety to fight for starting reps. Monday is physical in run supports and loves to deliver the hammer. Although he's limited in man coverage, that hard-hitting demeanor brings value in open-field tackles and on special teams.

Round 6: Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

A.J. Terrell is an emerging top-tier cornerback. No one else is for Atlanta as of this time. In his lone season with the Tigers after transferring from Tusla, Evans showed he could make plays on the outside, recording six pass breakups, an interception and two forced fumbles. He offers solid depth to begin his career for Dean Pees' defense.

Round 6: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

If Patterson leaves in free agency, Atlanta will need another versatile weapon who can play a similar role. Melton was utilized in the run game down at the Senior Bowl and showed off his speed when hitting the edge. He also averaged 13.7 yards per reception in five years with the Scarlet Knights.