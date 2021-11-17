Falcons vs. Patriots GAMEDAY: Quick Turnaround After Debacle

As Atlanta tries to avoid losing its second game in a row against New England, the team must step up in a big way and avoid "disaster".

The Atlanta Falcons must quickly get it together for a hot New England Patriots team this Thursday, after last week's disappointing blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys .

Atlanta's offense had 12 drives and only produced three points. The Falcons' defense allowed Dak Prescott and his offense score five touchdowns. Taking away the five extra points, the offense scored 10 times the amount of points Atlanta put together.

That's unacceptable and won't get you many wins in the NFL.

"I gotta get this team ready to go. We gotta play a really good New England team that's on a roll," head coach Arthur Smith said . "When you score three points, and you give a 43, it's a pretty bad day at the office."

Smith is right about how New England "is on a roll". The Patriots are on a four-game winning streak and they too are just coming off a blowout victory against the Cleveland Browns, 45-7.

Atlanta's defense and offense must step up this Thursday, especially if this team wants to keep its name in the playoff race.

The defense needs to particularly keep an eye on quarterback Mac Jones, running back Rhamondre Stevensen, and wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers. Jones has the most games (5) with a 100-plus passer rating among this season's first-round quarterbacks. Stevensen ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns. New England also may be getting its dual-threat running back, Damien Harris, back from injury week. Bourne and Meyers both caught a touchdown against Cleveland too.

The Falcons defense needs to get pressure on the inexperienced NFL quarterback and clamp the Patriots' premiere threats on offense, or another blowout loss may be coming.

"[The NFL] is a humbling game," Smith said. "That's what I love about it."

Atlanta's offense doesn't get a pass either after last week's performance. Against Dallas, quarterback Matt Ryan threw two interceptions and no touchdowns , running back Cordarrelle Patterson only had 14 receiving yards (his second-lowest this season), and receiver Russell Gage, who's arguably been one of the most reliable targets on offense with Calvin Ridley gone, had zero yards. Most likely without Patterson on Thursday , Ryan and Gage will need to meet their high expectations against New England, or don't expect a lot of points from the Falcons.

"When you get knocked down, you gotta get back up quick," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "We gotta have a great attitude ... so we can play our best Thursday night."

FUN FACT: Atlanta safety Duron Harmon was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2013. He played there for seven years and won three Super Bowls with New England.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (4-5) vs. New England Patriots (6-4)

ODDS: New England favored by 6. Total is 46.5.

BETTING TREND: Atlanta is 4-5 against the spread.

GAME TIME: Thursday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

TV/RADIO: FOX, NFL Network, 92.9 FM The Game

THE FINAL WORD: "It's a good thing we play Thursday," Smith said. "When you play like that (against the Cowboys), you wanna move on as quick as possible, so I'm kinda glad we're playing Thursday."