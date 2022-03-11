Skip to main content

Ridley Replacement: Should Falcons Trade For Patriots WR N'Keal Harry?

For the second consecutive year, Patriots wideout N'Keal Harry could be on the move.

Monday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiving corps took a significant hit when the NFL suspended Calvin Ridley for gambling

The Falcons had plans to package Ridley in a trade, but maybe they could have attempted to integrate Ridley back into Atlanta's offense. Either way, Ridley's suspension threw a wrench in the Falcons' 2022 plans.

The Falcons are now in a position where they must pivot to a contingency plan. And we suggest that general manager Terry Fontenot could find a solution by trading for New England Patriots wideout N'Keal Harry.

According to Pro Football Focus, Harry is a trade candidate who could be on the move ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. This news marks the second consecutive year Harry's name has been the subject of trade talks.

In July of last year, Harry requested a trade from the Patriots. According to his agent, Harry wanted to find a place where he could be more involved on offense and his talents could flourish.

After recording 598 career yards on 57 catches during his first three seasons, Harry is not a candidate to be a "Falcons No. 1 receiver.'' But Atlanta is a place that could give Harry the best chance of blossoming.

With Ridley absent for 12 contests, the Falcons' passing game declined to the middle of the league (16th overall) in 2021, where they averaged 218.4 passing yards per game. In 2020, Atlanta finished with the fifth-best passing attack after averaging 272.7 yards per game. Ridley played a significant role in Atlanta's success by notching a career-high 1,374 yards on 93 catches and nine touchdowns.

Should the Falcons acquire the 6-4 Harry in a trade, Atlanta will have an opportunity to add size to the receiving group.

Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley

USATSI_17809810

Terry Fontenot

Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Matt Ryan

With a body like Harry playing on the outside, the Falcons will have a player who could be a threat for 50/50 balls. And at 225 pounds, Harry has the versatility to be utilized in run-blocking. 

According to Pro Football Focus, Harry recorded a run-blocking grade of 84.8 after appearing in 173 snaps as a blocker last season.

It's uncertain what the Patriots' asking price will be for Harry. But a Day 3 draft selection could be dangled as a way to acquire the former first-round pick (No. 32 overall). It's a low-risk, high-reward concept the Falcons should consider in hopes of maximizing what could be Matt Ryan's final time in Atlanta. 

