Rob Gronkowski Retires: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Best in NFC South?

With Rob Gronkowski calling it a career for the second time, is Kyle Pitts the NFC South's best tight end?

When one door closes, another one opens. Rob Gronkowski is out of the NFC South for good. Does this mean Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is the best player at his position?

Gronkowski officially announced his retirement for the second time following a two-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Initially hanging up the cleats in 2019, the four-time All Pro elected to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa for the 2020 season, thus factoring into the team's Super Bowl victory.

The race for the title of No. 1 tight end becomes wide open on paper entering July. In reality, Pitts already has cemented himself as the best option in the division. This year, he looks to lock up the title of top tight end in the sport as a whole.

The No. 4 pick of the 2021 draft was one of the few bright spots in the first season under Arthur Smith. Used in the flex often, Pitts became the top target for Matt Ryan by midseason following the departure of Calvin Ridley. Although limited as a blocker, he shined as a receiver across the middle of the field, finding immense success on first down.

Pitts finished his first year in Atlanta with one of the best seasons put together by a rookie tight end. Finishing with 68 catches for 1,026 yards and one touchdown, he became the second rookie at his position to finish with over 1,000 receiving yards, joining the likes of Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (1961).

The tight end role has rapidly evolved into more than just another receiver over the past decade. Some continue to play the traditional "Y" role and work as both a blocker and pass-catcher from a three-point stance. Others are simple blockers or "H-backs" while some are best used as only receivers flexed out in the slot.

Pitts, whose game mirrors that of Pro Bowler Darren Waller, offers little in terms of run blocking at the line of scrimmage. That said, he is a willing blocker downfield when working against nickel defenders and safeties. This offseason, Pitts has continued to hone in on his blocking technique, working with new teammate Anthony Firkser.

“Firk has been in this for some years, and I’m just always wanting to get better," Pitts said earlier this month. "So, he’s been in Tennessee playing a different offense."

When looking at the other tight ends in the division, it's hard to imagine someone challenging Pitts for the top slot. He finished eighth among all tight ends in receptions and third in receiving yards. Gronkowski, 33, finished 15th among tight ends in catches (55) and seventh in yards (802).

Of those returning to the NFC South, no one besides Pitts surpassed 35 catches on the year. Cameron Brate, Tampa's No. 2 option, tallied 30 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns. While he is an efficient blocker, Brate has only recorded more than 50 catches in a season once, coming back in 2016.

Carolina has potential with second-year prospect Tommy Tremble, but there's much untapped to his overall game. Ian Thomas, who agreed to an extension this offseason, is best used as a predominant blocker. For New Orleans, Adam Trautman is currently the starter, but his inconsistencies as a receiver could end up moving him down the depth chart.

Pitts is far from a five-tool product as of this time, but his ability to create mismatches in the open field against defenders might already cement him as a top 10 player at the position. Certainly entering the new year, he's the one to beat in the NFC South.