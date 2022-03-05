NFL Draft: Falcons Scouting RBs, Meet Top Names At Combine

Atlanta is meeting with several of the top running backs in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Only the Houston Texans were worse on the ground last season that the Atlanta Falcons. Despite the success of do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta finished 31st in rushing offense, averaging 85.4 yards per game.

Both general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have taken notice during their week-long stay in Indianapolis here at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. While they want free agent Patterson back, they are also aware of options.

The Falcons have reportedly met with multiple running backs, including Iowa State's Breece Hall, Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III. All three rushers are expected to be selected on Day 2 and within the first 100 picks after posting high-end numbers in their final college season.

Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III Georgia's James Cook

Hall said that he met with Smith on Tuesday and was asked, "If one family member could describe you, what would they say?" He told the Falcons he'd used the word "different.''

"I just feel like over the last two years, no running back's been able to do what I've been able to do," Hall said. "I really respect those other guys' games ... I just feel like I'm the best running back in this draft."

Hall set an FBS record by scoring a touchdown in 24 consecutive games. In the final two years under Matt Campbell's offense, he recorded back-to-back 1,400-plus rushing yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

On Friday, Hall posted a 4.39 40 time and a 40-inch vertical to strengthen is statement as RB1. That time was the sixth-highest of any running back that tested at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Walker made the case to be this year's top rusher after winning the Doak Walker Award in his lone season at Michigan State. Rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns, he views himself to be a complete player.

"Me, personally, I believe that I am an all-around back. If I need to go run around the backfield I can do that or if I need to get a yard on third down I can do that as well," Walker said. "Whoever drafts me, they're making a great choice."

Walker posted a 4.37 40 time and looked smooth when running drills as a receiver. One of the biggest knocks against him was his pass-catching ability, having tallied just 13 receptions in 2021.

Spiller could be the quality blend of rushing and receiving. The Aggies rusher posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons on the ground, but became an essential part of the passing game this past fall. He caught 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.

"The game's kinda going towards passing, and I feel like I can catch well," Spiller said. "I ain't drop a ball this year, so I really like to show that tomorrow and continue to show that throughout my career."

Spiller did not run the 40 but will at A&M's Pro Day on March 22.

The Falcons also met with Georgia running backs Zamir White and James Cook. Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin, has been praised for his route-running and pass blocking skills as a member of the Bulldogs rotation. Last season, he averaged 10.5 yards per catch and scored four touchdowns.

Iowa State's Breece Hall Florida's Dameon Pierce Georgia's Zamir White

White, more of the thunder to Cook's lighting, said he models his game on Nick Chubb's.

Cook looked smooth when running routes, but White was quicker with his 40. White recorded a 4.4 flat while Cook trailed just behind at 4.42.

“Georgia prepared me every single way there is for this step here,” White said. “My speed, my footwork, my hands, my quickness."

The Falcons own eight picks in the 2022 draft, including three in the top 60.