Should Falcons Pursue Free Agent DL Akiem Hicks?

On Thursday, the Falcons brought free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski in for a visit. Should he sign, Kwiatkoski would join a long list of former Chicago Bears who have made the voyage to Atlanta this offseason.

Akiem Hicks Akiem Hicks Ryan Pace

The uniting factor in all of these moves is each player’s history with former Bears general manager and current Falcons advisor Ryan Pace, who joined Atlanta in February. Within just three months of Pace coming to the Falcons, Atlanta has signed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, running back Damien Williams, receiver Damiere Byrd, defensive back Teez Tabor and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, all of whom played for the Bears last season.

However, there’s one big name from Chicago still on the market: defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. For a Falcons team that finished dead last in the NFL in sacks last season, Hicks would be a welcome addition. But does he make sense in Atlanta?

Making the Case for Hicks

Standing a towering 6-4, 335 pounds, Hicks has established himself as one of the better 3-4 defensive ends in the NFL. He started all 77 regular season games he's appeared in across his six seasons in Chicago, totaling 51 tackles for loss, 31 sacks and 88 quarterback hits.

Hicks, 32, fits what the Falcons want to do in defensive coordinator Dean Pees’ scheme. His veteran presence would be beneficial to Atlanta’s defensive line room, which is young and inexperienced outside of Grady Jarrett.

The current competition to start at 3-4 defensive end is between second-year pro Ta’Quon Graham, third-year pro Marlon Davidson, and fourth-year pro John Cominsky. Graham is the only one brought in by the new regime. None of the three have asserted themselves as starters thus far, and Hicks would assume the role from the moment the pen hits paper.

Following the extension of Jarrett, the Falcons have around $15 million to work with. While that number will be just about cut in half after the team signs its draft class, it still provides Atlanta with enough to join the fight. Further, there are numerous ways to open up cap space, including a potential Deion Jones trade.

There’s also the connections between Hicks and the Falcons staff. Pace was a part of the New Orleans Saints front office when the team drafted Hicks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Pace also signed and then extended Hicks in Chicago. That's an extensive past together.

Pace views Hicks as a culture-changing type of person. “In many ways, Akiem was the start of what we were building (in Chicago),” Pace said in 2019. “He was a catalyst for us to get things rolling.”

Hicks’ ties to the Falcons go well beyond Pace. Falcons coach Arthur Smith has lured several pieces from Chicago’s staff to his own during his 16-month tenure in Atlanta, including quarterbacks coach Charles London, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, running backs coach Michael Pitre and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino.

Familiarity with players has been a key element to Atlanta’s approach in free agency, and Hicks absolutely checks that box. Additionally, he’s a scheme fit who would satisfy a position of need while providing outstanding leadership in the locker room.

Making the Case Against Hicks

The two biggest knocks on Hicks go hand-in-hand: age and durability. Hicks, who will play about half of the 2022 season at age 32, hasn’t played a full season since 2018, and has missed 20 games over the last three years.

Considering this worrisome trend, it’s difficult to commit giving Hicks a big payday. He only has eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss since 2019, though he did have a career-high 21 quarterback hits in 2020.

Another concern regarding Hicks is whether or not he fits the Falcons’ timeline. Does it make sense to bring in a player who’s likely in win-now mode when the organization isn’t?

Akiem Hicks Atlanta Falcons Communications Arthur Smith Terry Fontenot

Atlanta doesn’t have to commit to Hicks long-term, but that brings up a different debate - would Hicks even want to go to Atlanta? Assuming he has multiple suitors, the Falcons aren’t exactly in the best position, considering the state of the franchise and where Hicks is at in his career.



Hicks is the a Bears free agent that Falcons fans have been clamoring for. He’d be an impact player from Day 1, and the team has the money, scheme fit and snap opportunities he’s surely looking for, but the Falcons can’t offer him the best opportunity to win now, which will likely be the fatal blow in any pursuit of Hicks.