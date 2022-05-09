Skip to main content

Could Falcons UDFA Tyler Vrabel Make The Team?

The Falcons could use some help on the offensive line.

The Atlanta Falcons had a mission in the NFL Draft to upgrade their offensive line.

The team drafted Georgia guard Justin Shaffer in the sixth round, but added some insurance in undrafted free agency, signing Boston College lineman Tyler Vrabel.

USATSI_15497769

Tyler Vrabel

USATSI_15050366

Tyler Vrabel

Arthur Smith Protects Offensive Line

Arthur Smith

According to the 33rdteam, Vrabel was named as the undrafted free agent most likely to make the team's roster to start the season.

Vrabel, the son of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, started at Boston College at left and right tackle for each of the past three seasons. He started 33 games for the Eagles and rarely ever committed any penalties.

Arthur Smith Center Rotation

Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith vs Eagles

Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith vs. Jets

Arthur Smith

Here's what BC Bulletin had to say about him:

Vrabel is a project that needs a lot of work, begging the question as to why he declared early for the 2022 NFL Draft. However, there are flashes of good reps against good opponents, mostly relating to his athletic ability and physical strength. He has an NFL pedigree, which is generally a significant boon for any prospect.

Like another Boston College offensive lineman, Vrabel might be best served by moving inside to guard, given his lack of length (32 ⅜” arms, 81 ⅜” wingspan). If an experienced offensive line coach can clean up his development, he could turn into a serviceable starter. However, the road necessary for him to maintain a roster spot is very long.

Their profile on Vrabel compares him to former Falcons offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo, who played three seasons with the team from 2017-19, but ultimately could not live up to his Round 2 status.

Here's to hoping the experience Vrabel has around the NFL can help him in his pursuit of a spot on the Falcons' roster this fall.

