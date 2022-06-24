'Poor' Decisions: Falcons 3 Worst Contracts

The Atlanta Falcons have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons and aren't favored to break that streak this season. This lack of success can largely be attributed to bad contracts handed out by the previous regime, led by general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

It's not entirely fair to throw Dimitroff under the bus, considering most of these contracts came in the midst of Atlanta's back-to-back playoff seasons in 2016 and 2017, and were given to key cogs in those runs.

For instance, the Falcons have $56 million in dead cap tied to the since-traded quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones, who were instrumental factors in the team's success. Dimitroff had to do what was necessary to keep both.

However, there have been several other contracts where Atlanta's since-fired general manager jumped the gun a bit too much and left new general manager Terry Fontenot with a mess to clean up.

While Fontenot has the team set up nicely moving forward ($30+ million in cap space next offseason), there are still some contracts currently holding the team back.

Deion Jones, Linebacker

A second-round pick out of LSU in 2016, Jones finished third in the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year standings and received a Pro Bowl nod a year later. As a reward for his efforts, Jones was given a four-year, $57 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2019 season, his fourth year in the league.

At the time, Jones was one of the best young linebackers in the league, and a perfect fit for what then-head coach Dan Quinn wanted at the second level. Now three years removed from that deal, Jones has produced in the manner Atlanta expected, posting over 100 combined tackles each year.

However, his ability to defeat blocks at the point of attack isn't high-end, and that trait is a requirement in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' scheme. Jones is no longer a true fit in Atlanta with the new regime bringing in their type of players, and he's reportedly on the way out.

Now, the Falcons are left with a player who holds the largest cap number on the team at $20 million, and he doesn't fit what they want to do. Further, with the way Jones' contract is structured, the Falcons would take on $24.3 million in dead cap if they released him, while saving just $4.2 million.

Those numbers change to $10.6 million and $9.3 million, respectively, if the Falcons trade Jones, but it takes two to tango, and there don't appear to be many teams scratching at the bit to get him. Change is certainly imminent, but this doesn't really have an obvious positive financial outcome for the Falcons.

Kaleb McGary, Right Tackle

While still on his rookie deal, McGary is the 10th-highest paid player on Atlanta's roster. From a league-wide perspective, he holds the 17th-highest cap hit among right tackles at $3.2 million.

McGary is paid as a league-average right tackle, and while he's had spurts of play that match the price tag, he hasn't performed at that level consistently enough. Last season, McGary allowed nine sacks, which tied him for second-most at the position.

Fontenot declined the fifth-year option that comes with every first-round draft pick, so his contract will be off the books following the season. Releasing him only opens up $1 million, while the team would take on $2 million in dead cap.

In other words, there's not much more Fontenot can do. Unless McGary asserts himself as an above-average starter this season, he's likely not going to get a second contract from the Falcons.

Keith Smith, Fullback

With Fontenot having either traded or released most of the bad contracts on Atlanta's roster, there wasn't a ton of competition for the final spot on this list. On the positive side, Smith performed at a solid level for the Falcons last season and played 67-percent of the snaps on special teams.

Further, he played 24-percent of offensive snaps, and with the Falcons running the second-most 22 personnel (two backs; normally one runner and one fullback), he does serve a valuable role for the team. However, Smith's cap hit is the eighth highest among fullbacks across the league.

Further, it's in the top-third of Atlanta's roster, which also speaks to where Atlanta's at as a franchise. Nevertheless, there are cheaper options available, and the Falcons might just go that path, with ESPN reporting that the team may opt for tight end/fullback hybrid John Raine in favor of Smith.

Ultimately, Fontenot has done a tremendous job of moving bad contracts off the books, and once the 2022 league year ends, he'll be able to be aggressive in free agency for the first time during his tenure. Dimitroff left him a mess while trying to extend the team's playoff window, and while they're likely to pay for it through 2022, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel.