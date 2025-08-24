Battlefield Promotion Rockets Rookie OL Up Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart
The Atlanta Falcons selected Jack Nelson in the 7th round of the 2025 NFL Draft. More often than not, a late-round pick has a long road ahead of him on the depth chart, but this time, things may be different for the former Wisconsin Badger.
Nelson earned many accolades at Wisconsin, including All-Big Ten Honorable Mention twice. At 6-foot-7 and 314 pounds, he has all the size you can ask for to pair with Jake Matthews as protection for Penix Jr., but being taken in the seventh round, he was not considered NFL-ready.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein painted a rather unflattering picture of Nelson pre-draft.
“Nelson’s pass sets can feel frantic with disheveled footwork, inconsistent body control and an anchor that could struggle to withstand NFL speed-to-power. He needs to get stronger, but his instincts and awareness in protection could pair with his range as a move blocker for consideration by zone-heavy teams,” Zierlein wrote on NFL.com.
That said, Nelson wasn’t drafted to play right away, and players who stand 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with good feet are excellent developmental picks.
But injuries to starting right tackle Kaleb McGary and top reserve Storm Norton may accelerate Nelson’s timeline. Nelson is out six to eight weeks after having surgery on a problematic ankle, and McGary is due a stint on injured reserve, missing “significant time”, according to head coach Raheem Morris.
Backup guard Elijah Wilkinson is slated to start at right tackle, and Nelson suddenly goes from roster bubble to key reserve.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
"We talked about Elijah Wilkerson being able to step out there,” Morris said of the Falcons’ crisis at right tackle. “We got Jack Nelson significant amount of reps in the preseason. And we got to go find a way to win football games, whoever's out there playing for us. So, we look forward to that challenge."
The injuries that have piled up for Atlanta give Jack Nelson a prime opportunity to make the 53-man active roster. Nelson played both guard and tackle at Wisconsin, so the experience is there; the Falcons will need to evaluate how it holds up at the NFL level.
Nelson has the size and frame to compete in the NFL, but it just may be a little sooner than expected. It's probably not how Nelson would like to earn the opportunity ultimately, but it is a part of the game with the "Next man up" mentality.
And the best ability is availability.