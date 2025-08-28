Bijan Robinson Thinks People are Sleeping on One-Key Michael Penix Jr. Trait
The Atlanta Falcons drafted former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. After sitting behind veteran signal caller Kirk Cousins for 14 games, Penix got his first start with the Falcons against the New York Giants in Week 16, following a poor five-game stint from Cousins in which Atlanta went just 1-4.
In three games as a starter, Penix showed off his arm talent, specifically his ability to get the ball deep down the field with ease. However, Falcons' star running back Bijan Robinson thinks fans and analysts alike are overlooking one trait that the sophomore quarterback has: athleticism.
“Another thing with him that I think people like kind of sleep on is his athleticism,” Robinson told former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.
“I think he’s a very athletic quarterback, and he can move out the pocket. He can run. It helps me out a lot because he’ll take a linebacker away, he’ll take a player away.”
While Penix is certainly not what one would consider a pure dual-threat quarterback, such as Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, he is not a statue in the pocket. He’s more straight-line speed than a scrambler, as evidenced by his 4.5 forty in his single attempt at his pro day.
The second-year quarterback can run if he has to, which he showed off in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers. On third and goal from the five-yard line, Penix felt the pressure in the pocket, escaped to his left, and ran in for a touchdown score.
Another factor of athleticism is his strength. He’s tough to bring down in the pocket and can extend plays and avoid sacks. Taking a big 10-yard loss on first or second down can kill a drive and end a team’s momentum. However, Penix has shown glimpses in his first three starts of being able to use his “underrated” athleticism to avoid sacks, something Kirk Cousins struggled to do in his time with Atlanta.
“Just extending plays and using his arm talent to get the ball to all the receivers and myself, and everybody that pass catches. It’s going to be huge for him,” Robinson said.
“I know that our confidence is super high, not just in him but in everybody on the offense.”
The expectations for the Falcons' offense in 2025 are certainly high. However, both Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr have full faith in the offense’s ability to deliver, with Penix saying the Falcons should be the best in the league.