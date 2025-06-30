'Bittersweet': How Adversity Molded Mike Hughes into Falcons Starter
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes is spending his six-week break between minicamp and training camp by combining family time and workouts in Los Angeles.
When Hughes returns to Atlanta in late July, it'll mark the completion of his eighth offseason as a professional, third with the Falcons and second as a projected starter opposite A.J. Terrell.
There was a time when such longevity seemed doubtful -- even by his then-employer.
At the end of his second NFL regular season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, Hughes suffered a broken vertebra in his neck. He recovered, starting the first two games of 2020 and playing in four games overall, but he was ultimately shut down due to another neck injury.
Hughes spent the next several months visiting doctors around the country. The 5' 10", 190-pound Hughes, who missed all but six games as a rookie in 2018 due to a torn ACL, was told he'd never play again.
First-round draft picks often have the odds stacked in their favor. After three injury-ravaged seasons to start his career, Hughes, the No. 30 overall pick in 2018, suddenly had his back against the wall for reasons largely out of his control.
But second opinions on his neck led to his clearance to return to the field, and Hughes kept playing. He hasn't stopped since.
Now, Hughes is three months into the three-year, $18 million contract he signed with the Falcons in March, cementing his spot as a starter and veteran voice despite doubts -- be it from himself or doctors -- he'd still have his last name on a jersey as a 28-year-old.
"It's bittersweet, bro," Hughes told Atlanta Falcons on SI during minicamp. "I've been through a lot. I've been playing football my whole life. I don't take any of it for granted. Never really got hurt until I got in the league, so kind of saw the bigger picture of the game when I wasn't on the field. I just never take anything for granted.
"I'm just blessed to be here. I'm going on Year 8. A lot of people don't make it this far. So, I'm just blessed and taking everything in stride."
Entering 2024, Hughes had 72 games of professional experience under his belt but had logged only 22 starts -- a number he nearly matched last season. Hughes started all 15 appearances in 2024, setting career-highs with 66 tackles and four tackles for loss.
Hughes, however, wants more ball production -- he hasn't made an interception since Sept. 12, 2021 -- and isn't entirely satisfied with his collective performance last season.
"I know I can play a lot better," Hughes said. "I think I had a decent year. I want to build off it. I want to get my hands on more balls, get some actual interceptions and help create turnovers and help bring wins as well."
The Falcons struck up conversations with Hughes and his agent, Chris Ellison, multiple weeks before the start of free agency to cement their interest. Atlanta felt its defense was better last season when Hughes was on the field, and head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot wanted to keep the New Bern, N.C. native in their secondary.
Hughes agreed to his three-year deal on March 11, the second day of the legal tampering period. The Falcons pondered waiting until the early waves of free agency had passed, but they prioritized Hughes, and both sides benefited.
"Mike is such a valuable piece, because he can go inside, he can go outside, and he was a key part of us in free agency and what we wanted to do," Morris said at April's league meetings. "That was one of the guys that you know you wanted to get back on your football team, because he provides that type of flexibility."
Hughes said during minicamp he's played mostly on the outside during the first three phases of the Falcons' offseason program, but he said he's willing to play anywhere so long as it helps the team.
It underscores Hughes's goal of helping the Falcons snap a seven-year playoff drought. When he was asked where he wants to improve in 2025, he naturally said he wants to perfect his craft -- but that was sandwiched in between his hopes of Atlanta improving as a team and building on its 8-9 record from last season.
Hughes feels he's more mature now than he was in 2018. The game has slowed down. His inner circle remains his rock.
Covered in battle scars, Hughes has an abundance of wisdom collected through early-career trials and tribulations and a sudden resurgence in Atlanta.
As Hughes reflects back on his 21-year-old self who answered the Vikings' call on draft day, his mind and subsequent advice wander toward the importance of staying focused.
"It's going to be some battles, some adversity," Hughes said. "Just keep people close to you that mean a lot. Stay focused and just keep working. That's all you can really do in this league. Once you get here, you can't get relaxed, can't get comfortable. There's always somebody ready to take your spot."
But Hughes appears set as Atlanta's starting No. 2 cornerback. The Falcons made a run at former Green Bay Packers corner Jaire Alexander, though he ultimately signed with the Baltimore Ravens, and Morris didn't make an extensive push to acquire one of his former players in corner Jalen Ramsey, who the Miami Dolphins traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.
The Falcons have competition at nickel corner, where incumbent starter Dee Alford is being pushed by rookie Billy Bowman Jr. and third-year pro Clark Phillips III, but Hughes has a firm grasp on the perimeter.
And that's music to Terrell's ears.
"(He's) kind of like me," Terrell said about Hughes. "Just a knack for playing physical, competing, having a lot of confidence and playing at a high level, play-in, play-out."
With a smirk, Hughes acknowledged all he's been through -- and how he's come out better for it. He enters his eighth professional season with a blend of gratitude and hunger.
Hughes still has plenty to prove as a player, but his mind is on his team. A member of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, Hughes lost in the AFC Championship game. He hasn't been back to the playoffs since.
Atlanta hasn't won the NFC South since 2016 and hasn't reached the postseason since 2017. Hughes wants to change that -- but he's also searching for the missing piece atop a resume with plenty of highlights, but no lead.
"I feel like I would be wrong if I didn't say the Super Bowl," Hughes said about his next box to check. "I would love to win it. That's the ultimate goal."
Hughes's pursuit of accomplishing that feat resumes July 23, when he and the Falcons report to training camp in Flowery Branch. It's the first time in Hughes's career he'll arrive as a starter for the second consecutive season.
Will continuity lead to heightened play? Hughes and the Falcons hope so -- but their eyes are on a greater prize.