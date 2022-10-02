Browns vs. Falcons: Live Updates, Drive-By-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) and Cleveland Browns (2-1) face off in their first October game today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 1 p.m.

Today's game is a matchup between the NFL's top two rushers ... Cleveland's Nick Chubb and Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson, who is active today despite holding a "questionable" status for Friday's injury report.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett won't play in today's game after being involved in a car accident earlier this week. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain that will hold him out today, and possibly in several games down the line. Fellow defensive linemen Taven Bryan and Jadeveon Clowney are also out with injuries.

The Falcons aren't dealing with any injuries today, as all of the inactives are healthy scratches.

Here's a look at the inactives for today's game ...

Cleveland Browns

Defensive end Myles Garrett

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney

Wide receiver Michael Woods II

Offensive tackle Joe Haeg

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard

Atlanta Falcons

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga

Outside linebacker Quinton Bell

Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski

Defensive lineman Matt Dickerson

Wide receiver Jared Bernhardt

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (1-2) vs. Cleveland Browns (2-1)

TV/RADIO: CBS | 92.9 FM The Game

ODDS: The Browns are 1.5-point favorites vs. the Falcons.

MONEYLINE: Browns (-117); Falcons (-101)

Over/under: 46.5

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

The Falcons have won the toss and deferred. The Browns will start with the ball.

First Quarter

Bradley Pinion kickoff sails to the seven yard line and returned 18 yards by Jerome Ford.

Jacoby Brissett completes a strike to Donvan Peoples-Jones for a gain of 13 yards.

A Wyatt Teller false start brings the Browns back five yards following the first down.

On 1st and 15, a twenty-five yard completion by Brissett to David Njoku brings the Browns to Atlantas' 42-yard-line.

Another first down for the Browns, but this time on the ground for Nick Chubb's first rush of the game, good for 11 yards.

Brissett completes another deep ball, all the way down to Atlantas' 11 yard line for a 20-yard completion to Njoku.

After three plays to get down to the four-yard-line, the Browns go for it on fourth down but can not convert as the Falcons defense forces the stop.

Change of Possession

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson rushes for six yards on first down up to the Falcons ten-yard-line.

Tight end Kyle Pitts receives his first target of the game and brings down his first catch for twenty five yards on second down.

Patterson nearly gets up to midfield for his second carry of the game, rushing for thirteen yards on first and down.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus picks up his first catch of the game for thirteen yards up to Clevelands 28-yard-line.

A twenty-yard strike from Mariota to Tyler Allgeier gets the Falcons in striking range all the way down to the Browns nine-yard-line.

The Falcons can not take advantage of being inside the ten-yard-line, and have to settle for a thirty yard field goal.

Youghoe Koos' kick is good and the Falcons strike first.

Falcons 3, Browns 0

Change of Possession

Pinion sends the kick into the Browns endzone, but Ford returns the kick up to the Browns 16-yard-line and a holding call brings the Browns half the distant to the goal line.

Njoku receives a short pass from Brissett but fumbles, Atlanta recovers the ball at their own 35-yard-line.

Change of Possession

Despite a four yard loss on first down, Mariota steps back to pass and connects with tight end Parker Hesse for a gain of 22 yards.

Patterson rushes for 13 yards to the outside for a Falcons' TOUCHDOWN, Koo's PAT attempt is good.

Falcons 10, Browns 0

Change of Possession and End of First Quarter

A fourth-down conversion on the Atlanta 39-yard-line keeps the Browns drive alive on fourth and one courtesy of a Brissett carry up the middle.

The Browns long possession continues rolling in the end zone, with a strong run from Chubb on third and five, getting down to the five-yard-line.

Brissett scrambles around and decides to take it himself into the endzone, wrapping up a 16 play drive to get the Browns on the board. Cade Yorks' kick is GOOD.

Falcons 10, Browns 7

Change of Possession

Yorks' kick sails into the endzone, Falcons will start on their 25-yard-line.

Browns force the three-and-out after two incomplete passes from Mariota.

Change of Possession

Pinion sends first punt of the game 50 yards and Donovan Peoples-Jones returns kick just one yard to the Browns 20-yard-line.