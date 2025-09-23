Commanders Get Worrying Injury News Ahead of Falcons Matchup
The Atlanta Falcons are set to square off with the Washington Commanders in a Week 4 showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, but the 2-1 squad may be without a key starter. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders’ star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is suffering from a quad injury that he picked up last week against Las Vegas.
As a result, he is considered “uncertain” to play against Atlanta this Sunday, but he is “still seeing more information” about the prognosis of the injury.
McLaurin picked up the injury on a 56-yard reception late in the third quarter against the Raiders and did not return to the game. Despite losing their top wideout, the Commanders, led by backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, were still able to pick up a convincing 41-24 win.
The status of starter Jayden Daniels is still considered day-to-day.
Second-year wide receiver Luke McCaffrey filled into his role last week, scoring a 43-yard touchdown in the win, but the Commanders feature several offensive weapons who can step up if McLaurin were to miss Sunday’s game. The Falcons will specifically need to key in on a pair of targets.
Former All-Pro Deebo Samuel was acquired this offseason from the 49ers, and he leads the team with 16 receptions, but has 132 yards and a touchdown. He is a Swiss-Army Knife-type of player who can be a headache for any team. Additionally, tight end Zach Ertz had a bounce-back season last year, and he leads the team with two touchdowns on 12 receptions for 128 yards.
While McLaurin has not yet pulled down a touchdown through three weeks of action, he remains the focal point of this aerial attack for the Commanders. He leads them in receiving yards, just as he did in a standout 1,096-yard (his fifth-consecutive), 13-touchdown campaign last season that netted him his second-career Pro Bowl appearance.
In a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Falcons, McLaurin was a non-factor. He was targeted seven times, but he only caught a single pass for five yards.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back from a dreadful 30-0 loss in Week 3 to the previously Carolina Panthers. The secondary, despite the loss of A.J. Terrell Jr., held up against the pass, holding their division rival to just 121 yards through the air.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Falcons is set for 1:00 in Atlanta, with the road team favored by 2.5 points.