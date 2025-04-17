Day 3 Wide Receivers Atlanta Falcons Could Target in NFL Draft
Owning just-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons can’t afford to miss on their first-two selections. Yet, with three of their picks on Day 3 of the draft, several talented players lurk just below the surface of national attention. At wide receiver, you will see more than one player emerge over the course of his career after being slept on in the draft.
If you hear some tell it, no one pays meaningful attention past the second round of the NFL Draft. Over the last four years, at least one Day 3 draft pick is in the top-10 of receiving yards in his respective draft class. The Rams’ Puka Nacua leads all 2023 wide receivers as a fifth-round pick, and the Class of 2022 has three Day 3 picks in the top 10 including Packer’s fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs.
Day 3 looks rather strong for Atlanta jumping into the receiver pool.
Tai Felton 6’3, 183, 4.37 (Maryland)
As a late bloomer volume catcher, Felton could definitely thrive as the third option. His senior season saw a breakout with 96 catches for 1,124 yards and 9 touchdowns. It was the culmination of a progression that saw Felton increase his catches and yards each year at Maryland.
Felton thrives in taking the lid off the defense. With an adjustable stride, the former Terp wideout can defeat off coverage with burst and press coverage with agility. Manning the slot at the next level doesn't look too daunting of a task, especially with Michael Penix's arm strength that reverses the pressure to the opposing secondary.
Dont'e Thornton Jr. 6’5, 205, 4.3 (Tennessee)
At this point in the draft, few players bring one specific skill that flashes dominance like Thornton. His play and the subsequent film scream vertical route success. Blessed with excellent size, Thornton streaks by opposing corners with relative ease.
If London handles the short/intermediate/red zone and Darnell Mooney can win downfield, Thornton is the combination of each, possessing London's frame and Mooney's acceleration. He led the nation with a 25.4 yards per reception average.
Isaac TeSlaa 6’4, 214, 4.43 (Arkansas)
In two years in Fayetteville, the former Hillsdale College standout displayed enough overwhelming athleticism to merit late-round consideration. TeSlaa moves extremely well down the seam with a smooth gait. Now, here's where things could get interesting.
If drafted by Atlanta, could they also use him as a move tight end. Meaning, utilizing his frame as a blocker in space. London does similar work in the slot. Additionally, sending him on seam routes as a wideout in a three or four-receiver set, would line him up against a sub-package corner that could lack TeSlaa's size and/or speed.
Bottom Line
Drake London and Darnell Mooney will hold down the top two without spots, and Ray Ray McCloud is coming off a career season. After that, everything looks up in the air. Michael Penix Jr. definitely needs another certified deep threat to allow the run game and other receivers to work underneath.