Dee Alford Turns the Noise Into Fuel as Falcons’ Defense Dominates
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Dee Alford heard every word. Every tweet. Every sports radio segment. A year later, those same critics are quiet because the Atlanta Falcons’ most unlikely contributor has quietly become one of their biggest defensive weapons.
Led by defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and a pair of versatile linebackers, the Falcons have a unit that, through five games, leads the NFL in total defense (253.4). They are sixth in EPA/play, seventh in points per game (20.0), and first in passing defense (139.4). Atlanta also sits at 11th in the NFL in sacks (14), but their team sack rate is third (8.9%), and their pressure rate is sixth.
Several players have received loads of praise from coaches, players, and fans on social media, but one who seems to be flying under the radar is a reserve player in their secondary: cornerback Dee Alford.
The 2024 season was a difficult one for Alford. He was targeted 92 times, allowing 64 receptions for 640 yards, eight touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 122.6 over 16 games. Fair or unfair, he was also targeted by criticism off the field.
Alford confessed that the noise got to him at times last season, but 2025 has shown to be a season of fresh starts.
“I heard a lot of bad stuff on my name, and just the whole offseason,” he said. “I just looked at it as fuel to the fire. I came out this year, and I got a chip on my shoulder.”
The Falcons selected Billy Bowman Jr. in last spring’s draft, likely reinforcing the chip Alford had on his shoulder. The pair competed for the nickel position this summer, and while Bowman won the job outright during camp, you would never know when looking at what Alford does when he hits the field.
“Whatever it is that we need, Dee has shown up and has been able to step in and have some success as well,” safety Jessie Bates said. “With Billy [Bowman Jr.] getting the starting position, he could have easily checked out. I’ve got a lot of respect [for Alford], and a lot of credit for him for how he's handled that situation.”
Instead of taking his foot off the gas, Alford pushed to help this secondary however he could. That mentality paid off for him.
When A.J. Terrell Jr. went down with a hamstring injury in Week 2, it was Alford who stepped in at outside cornerback. He played at a high level, and he earned every snap he played while Terrell came back. While he struggled a bit against the Commanders, Alford allowed just one reception for nine yards against the Vikings and Panthers.
Opportunity struck again in Week 6 when Bowman was forced to miss Monday’s game with a knee/hamstring injury. Alford was again called upon to step in – incidentally, now in the nickel position that led him to the levels of criticism last season – and he responded with his best performance of the season. Six tackles, two receptions for 18 yards (five targets), three pass breakups, an interception, a sack, and a season-low 10.8 quarterback rating when targeted.
Mind you, Alford did this with just Sunday’s walk-through practice to prepare for the (then) league’s third-best offense. No prep, no practice, and Alford stepped in and played at a high level.
Making this sort of change, no matter if it came at the 11th hour or with more than a week to prepare, is incredibly difficult. NFL teams ask their nickel to be a lynchpin for their defenses, both physically and mentally. They have to be ready to tackle running backs, cover receivers, and be prepared to do anything.
“[His versatility] is rare. When I got here, it was funny, having certain conversations with certain people, they didn't maybe necessarily see it,” Ulbrich said about Alford’s versatility. “Outside corner is as different to the slot or to the nickel as defensive end is to linebacker. It's just a completely different skill set, in my opinion. Those nickels, not only do they face, just from a physical attribute, quicker, faster, more challenging routes, because the route tree is completely available from the slot, but also from a zone element. They control our defense.”
He is playing with renewed confidence, and a lot of that stems from the way his new defensive coordinator is taking the pressure off his secondary.
Playing corner, inside or outside, is a totally different ask from what he was doing a year ago in the Jimmy Lake defensive system. Alford was isolated. In fact, he was the most isolated defensive back in the league. That is just not the case with Ulbrich’s system.
“You’ve got a lot of help,” Alford said about what is different this year. “It’s totally a whole new defense. We’ve got a pass rush, different stuff like that. It’s a big difference, and with that chip on our shoulder, we’re gonna continue to grow as a defense this year.”
Alford has stepped up for this Falcons defense and truly helped them excel. Whether he gets the credit or not, his play has been crucial to the overall team’s success through five games.
“It’s about having a next-man-up mentality,” Terrell said about what he has seen from Alford this season. “Just not growing weary of the process and just being a team guy. Last year, he had his struggles and things like that, but this year he continues to perform at a high level and be an asset to the team.”
Last year was difficult, but Alford took it all in stride. The chip he wears goes beyond just his shoulder. He says it is something every defender on this roster carries.
“We are chasing greatness,” he said about this secondary and this defense. “Respect is not given, but I feel like we can earn our respect with more great performances.”
The performances have been there, but now the praise needs to be as loud as the criticism. While he was hearing the noise last year, in 2025, he is the one making it.