Maybe the "failed pursuit'' of Watson on the part of the Falcons is actually "the best NFL move of the offseason.''

The Cleveland Browns gave up the world for the quarterback that the Atlanta Falcons also wanted.

Now, the Browns' world with Deshaun Watson is about to stop spinning.

And maybe the "failed pursuit'' of Watson on the part of the Falcons is actually "the best NFL move of the offseason.''

Watson has reached confidential settlements with "all but four'' civil lawsuits against him, opposing attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Tuesday. But the Browns and the NFLPA are now concerned that Watson may receive a suspension for a year - or maybe, "indefinitely'' beyond that.

Given everything that's happened over the past few months, the fact that Watson was nearly traded to the Atlanta Falcons has turned into a mere footnote. But in a sense, it's turned out well for the Falcons.

How do the Falcons build if their star QB misses, say, an entire year on suspension?

There were more factors there; Atlanta lost all-timer Matt Ryan (traded to Indy) as part of the hurricane. And there are more shoes to drop here, other plaintiffs for one, and the NFL's plan for another. After all, it's been a month since NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league was "nearing the end of the investigation" into former Houston Texans quarterback Watson. But some clarity seems to be on the way.

Whether the NFL timeline was extended after two more civil cases alleging sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault by massage therapists were filed (with a further two expected soon) against the Browns quarterback, taking the total to 24 lawsuits, is unknown.

Atlanta turned the page, of course, not only by moving Ryan but also by signing Marcus Mariota and drafting Desmond Ridder.

Watson recently spoke publicly recently, and maintained his innocence.

"I’ve never forced anyone," Watson said after the first day of mandatory mini-camp. "I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I’ve never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning and I’m going to continue to say it until the facts come out."

Those claims may be true. But that doesn't mean the NFL has to heed them. Which means maybe the Falcons' "failed pursuit'' might've worked out just fine. ... and feeds that cliche that reads, "Sometimes, the best moves are the ones you don't make.''