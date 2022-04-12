Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Richie Grant's College Teammate Visits Falcons

Could the Falcons add another UCF Knight to the defense?

Last year, the Atlanta Falcons made Richie Grant the highest defensive selection in their draft class.

This year, they have the opportunity to add his old college teammate from his UCF days, defensive lineman Kalia Davis.

Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis

Richie Grant I Can't Let the be me

Richie Grant

An AFC scout said "A team needs to get him on a good nutrition and conditioning plan so he can be a 60-minute pro. That’s the next step, because he’s got plenty of talent."

According to The Athletic, the Falcons are meeting with Davis in one of their top 30 visits.

Here's what some of our staff members had to say about Davis:

Jeremy Brener: Kalia Davis is a high-motored player on the defensive line. He struggled with injuries during his career, which is why he isn't as valued as some other defensive line prospects but the talent is there. In the later rounds, you are looking for players with high upside that can maybe work out in the right situation.

Davis checks off a lot of these boxes. He might be slightly undersized at 6-2, but the football IQ is enough to where he can make a difference on a defensive line for the next several years.

Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis forcing a fumble

Richie Grant

Cole Thompson: Davis has one speed when attacking the football. Either meet the force up the middle or get out of the way. His 6-2 frame will also allow him to win more one-on-one matchups due to pad level and agility.

The size can be concerning when asked to handle double teams. Smaller-framed defensive tackles can be bullied by a pair of offensive linemen, making them a liability on heavy zone rushing plays.

The production on film is there, and he has an explosive first step that can win against an off-balanced lineman. That said, he's likely limited to a 4-3 scheme and needs to show why his speed will make a difference at the next level. 

