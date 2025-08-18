ESPN Puts Falcons Near Bottom of NFL in 2025 Positional Rankings
Where do the Atlanta Falcons stack up, position-by-position, across the NFL? Not well, Mike Clay said.
The senior NFL writer for ESPN graded and ranked each positional unit for all 32 teams. He covered the 10 key offensive and defensive groups before putting together a weighted overall ranking based on “positional importance.”
He writes that this has helped him identify breakouts for teams like the 2020 Buccaneers, the 2022 Eagles, and the 2023 Dolphins. The Falcons, though, don’t seem to be one of those ‘breakout’ squads for Clay.
Quarterback – 18th
If Clay were ranking this position based on the overall value of the first and second players on the depth chart, the Falcons would be considered way too low. No team has a ‘backup’ quarterback on par with Kirk Cousins, but they are likely grading him on the disappointing finish to his 2024 season after his shoulder injury rather than his hot start. Meanwhile, Michael Penix flashed potential franchise quarterback ability, but the sample size was tiny. He still has a way to go before he fully proves it on the field and gets the national respect Falcons fans feel he deserves.
Running Back – Second
The Falcons arguably have the best running back room in the NFL. Clay has the Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier duo sitting just behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but the pair are virtually identical in their capability. Atlanta’s duo has combined for nearly 5,000 total yards and 31 touchdowns since teaming up in 2023.
Wide Receiver – 18th
Drake London alone should put this group above the Colts or Ravens, and adding Darnell Mooney, fresh off a 1,000-yard season, makes this ranking feel like a snub.
Mooney should be back in the rotation come Week 1 and looking to improve on his breakout 2024 campaign. The team’s third wide receiver, Ray-Ray McCloud, also enjoyed a strong season with 62 receptions for 686 yards. This rating feels like a bit of an oversight.
Tight End – 22nd
The Falcons would certainly wish they were higher in this portion of the ranking, given their investment in Kyle Pitts in the 2021 draft, but he has largely failed to live up to those lofty expectations. He is still serviceable as a pass catcher, surpassing 600 yards in each of the last two seasons. Charlie Woerner is the blocking tight end, but he is not the type of player to generate a lot of national attention.
Offensive Line – Ninth
The Falcons feel a bit low on this list, behind the likes of Tampa and the LA Rams, but a top-10 offensive line is nothing to scoff at. Ryan Neuzil is the lone newcomer from Week 1 of last year to Week 1 of this year, and the other four players have been long cemented starters. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford has done a great job coaching up this unit at the top, and continuity is the best friend of any offensive line.
The concern for this group comes in the second unit. If they were to suffer through injuries, the depth of the offensive line room will be tested. Storm Norton has long been the swing tackle, but he has suffered through injuries all summer, exposing some glaring depth issues. Kyle Hinton, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Elijah Wilkinson are the reserve interior players, but have struggled at times this summer.
Interior Defensive Line – 27th
While they do have a handful of veterans leading the unit, the Falcons are young on the defensive line in 2025. They’ll be counting heavily on unproven players like Zach Harrison, Ruke Orhorohoro, and Brandon Dorlus. David Onyemata and Morgan Fox are the vets, but don’t likely inspire much confidence on a national stage to be any higher on this list than they are.
Edge Rusher – 28th
This ranking, while fair, must be more reflective of where the Falcons have been rather than where they could be going. The team finished next to last in sacks last season, but invested heavily this offseason and brought in several new contributors. Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker, and James Pearce Jr all figure to work into a pass rush alongside Arnold Ebiketie in what figures to be a much-improved unit.
Still, they have to prove it on the field before getting national love.
Off-ball Linebacker – 19th
Kaden Elliss, it could be argued, is the most important player on this Falcons defense. He does a little bit of everything for the team, whether that’s dropping into coverage, hunting out tackles, or rushing the passer. What can’t be argued is that he is certainly the most established player on this unit.
Divine Deablo is the notable newcomer to this room, and his athleticism stands out, but he is largely an unknown commodity. Troy Andersen, who has struggled with either consistency or health since being drafted in 2022, is still trying to get back from the PUP list and figure out how he fits into this unit. JD Bertrand and Josh Woods should fill out the roster, but neither provides serious upside for this season.
Cornerback – 22nd
Behind former All-Pro AJ Terrell, the Falcons’ cornerback room has a few questions. As a unit, they struggled to stay consistent in 2025, finishing the season 29th in EPA per pass allowed.
Next to Terrell, Mike Hughes quietly had a good season in 2024, earning him a three-year contract that he signed this offseason. Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Keith Taylor, Lamar Jackson, and 2025 UDFA Cobee Bryant have been competing for depth roles during training camp.
At the nickel, the Falcons acquired Mike Ford Jr, re-signed Dee Alford, and drafted Billy Bowman Jr out of Oklahoma to compete for the starting role.
As a group, this is a unit with a very good top player, but a glaring lack of depth behind its starters. That thought is reflected by this ranking.
Safety – 11th
The Falcons are likely buoyed here by the presence of the All-Pro-level Jessie Bates. The two-time All-Pro is one of the league’s best defenders, and his impact is well known. How they rate the player next to him, or even who they consider that person to be, is a different question entirely.
Veteran Jordan Fuller was signed this offseason to raise the floor, but the Falcons also drafted rookie Xavier Watts out of Notre Dame to be the heir-apparent. Those two have split the reps with the first team defense. Third-year Falcon DeMarcco Hellams is also in the mix after missing the 2024 season with an ankle injury.
Overall – 25th
Overall, this is not the ranking that Falcons fans would be hoping for on the eve of their 2025 NFL season, but this is reflective of a team that has not reached the postseason in seven years. This is a young, unproven roster, and Clay’s rankings reflect that uncertainty.
But if the Falcons’ pass rush finally hits or Michael Penix leaps, Atlanta could look like one of 2025’s biggest risers a year from now.