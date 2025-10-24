ESPN Gives High Grades to Key Falcons' Offseason Moves
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell graded how well each of the 32 NFL teams’ offseason moves have worked out through seven weeks of the 2025 season. Regarding the Atlanta Falcons, Barnwell mentions the signing of linebacker Divine Deablo, the re-signing of center Ryan Neuzil and the drafting of safety Xavier Watts as highlights of the offseason. He lists the drafting of linebacker Jalon Walker and the signing of defensive tackle Morgan Fox as “disappointments.”
Let’s start with the highlights. Deablo was absolutely one of the best moves Atlanta made this offseason. The linebacker has exploded on the scene and is currently PFF’s seventh-highest graded linebacker out of 77 qualifying defenders.
Hailed as an “avatar” due to his unique blend of size and speed, he has been stout against the run and great in pass coverage, although he has yet to come down with that ever-elusive first interception. The difference in the Falcons' defense without Deablo was easily noticeable in Atlanta’s loss to the 49ers on Sunday night.
“Deablo has become a very useful player in Raheem Morris' defense as a blitzer and green-dot rusher, often lining up directly over the center and creating problems for pass protection schemes with his timing and athletic traits,” Barnwell said.
One of the biggest questions of the offseason for Atlanta would be how Ryan Neuzil fares as he takes over for Drew Dalman, who the team let hit free agency. Neuzil has played great, and even outplayed Dalman thus far this season. Neuzil is PFF’s third-highest graded center, with Dalman in fifth, and has allowed zero sacks and four pressures all season, compared to Dalman’s 12 pressures and one sack.
The Falcons drafted Xavier Watts in the third round (96th overall) out of Notre Dame, and he has been a steal of a pickup. In six professional games, he has recorded 37 total tackles (23 solo, 14 assisted), four passes defended and two interceptions. He was named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for his stellar play.
Now on to the disappointments. Morgan Fox was, without a doubt, a disappointing signing. Fox was released by the Falcons before the start of the season. He was one of the more surprising cuts that Atlanta made as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.
However, to suggest that Jalon Walker has been a disappointment borders on blasphemy.
“Morris has been very aggressive in rotating his defensive linemen, but Walker has just five pressures on 124 snaps after being selected with the 15th pick in April's draft.” Barnwell wrote.
Pressure stats vary from site to site, with PFF crediting Walker with eight pressures, five in his last game against the Buffalo Bills. However, Barnwell completely fails to account for Walker’s presence in the run game. The rookie has been one of the better Atlanta defenders in the run game, and his absence on Sunday was glaring as Christian McCaffrey ran rampant against the Falcons.
Overall, the only real miss that Barnwell highlights is Morgan Fox. Divine Deablo, Ryan Neuzil and the entire 2025 rookie class have provided a significant impact for the Atlanta Falcons this season, even if it may not show up on the stat sheet.