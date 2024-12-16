ESPN Predictions Split on Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders
The Atlanta Falcons had to wait until Monday Night Football to try and shake off the month-long hangover that has plagued them since beating the Dallas Cowboys on November 3rd.
The Falcons moved to 6-3 on that day and held a commanding 2.5-game lead in the NFC South.
They haven't won since.
Atlanta has found a variety of ways to lose games from dominating the LA Chargers on defense, to getting blowing out in Denver, and special teams collapses in New Orleans.
Now in danger of falling two-games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with three to play, they head to face another team annually in turmoil: the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders.
Can Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons get right in Vegas against the league's 31st-ranked scoring defense?
"The Falcons had 85% odds of winning their division prior to their four-game losing streak (currently 26%, per ESPN Analytics)," wrote ESPN. "Their chances at the NFC South title improve to 37% with a win and fall to 12% with a loss."
ESPN isn't so sure. The three-person panel came to a split decision on their prediction for the game. The predictions come from NFL writer Kalyn Kahler, fantasy football analyst Eric Moody, and analytics analyst Seth Walder.
ESPN's Predictions Falcons at Raiders:
Kahler's pick: Falcons 24, Raiders 17
Moody's pick: Raiders 23, Falcons 20
Walder's pick: Falcons 26, Raiders 16
FPI prediction: ATL, 55.8% (by an average of 2.5 points)
Moody also includes a key player to watch for fantasy football (and the Falcons defense) that isn't named Brock Bowers.
"Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has had 10-plus targets in three straight games and scored 15-plus fantasy points in two of them," wrote Moody. "Now, Meyers faces the Falcons' defense, which has struggled against wide receivers. Only the Ravens have allowed more fantasy points per game to receivers this season."
Every time someone quotes a Falcons defensive stat, especially the passing defense, it gets uglier and uglier. Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell is questionable for the game on Monday night, and that could set up the scenario we all want to see anyway: Desmond Ridder against the Atlanta Falcons.
Eight interceptions and no touchdowns in a four-game losing streak hasn't been enough for Falcons head coach Raheem Morris to get rookie Michael Penix Jr. out of bubble wrap. Would losing to Ridder and the Raiders be enough to see a change?
Falcons fans are hoping they don't have to find out. The Raiders are giving up 27.8 points per game, 31st in the NFL. That was with a healthy Maxx Crosby. Crosby is one of the top-three or four edge rushers in the game, and he's out for the season.
The Raiders are 25th in the NFL with 29 sacks on the season, and the pass rush should be considerably tamer without Crosby on the field.
Cousins should be relatively comfortable in the pocket, and Bijan Robinson has been running wild on everyone recently.
The Falcons need to apply more pressure to the Raiders receivers and not let them run free in a soft, discombobulated zone on the back end. If they avoid the busted coverages, whether it's O'Connell or Ridder at the helm, they won't be able to sustain drives.
The Falcons miss Crosby this week and Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner at the time Dexter Lawrence of the Giants next week. There's really no excuse for not winning the next-two games.
Atlanta Falcons: 27
Las Vegas Raiders: 20