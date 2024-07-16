Ex Falcons Coach Almost Joined Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When the Atlanta Falcons fired Arthur Smith on Jan. 7, the team's head coach of three years had plenty of opportunities - and evidently, a unique role with the New York Jets was one of them.
Smith was ultimately hired as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator, joining forces with head coach Mike Tomlin, but not before he held talks with the Jets and coach Robert Saleh, according to The Athletic.
"Nathaniel Hackett is entering his second season as the New York Jets’ offensive coordinator, but the team had some conversations this offseason about a new approach to offensive play-calling — and Aaron Rodgers was made aware," writes Dianna Russini ofThe Athletic.
"Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was one of those coaches that the Jets talked to about possibly being part of the play-calling process."
Smith, who was the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator from 2019-20 and called plays for the Falcons from 2021-23, would have served as a helper to Hackett and not the full-time play-caller.
The Falcons fired Smith after three consecutive 7-10 campaigns. In 2023, Smith's offense finished No. 17 in total yards per game, No. 26 in points, No. 22 in passing yards and No. 9 in rushing yards.
Of note, he was hired as Atlanta's head coach in January 2021 over a plethora of candidates that included Hackett, who interviewed virtually for the job after an impressive run as the Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator working alongside Rodgers and former Falcons assistant Matt LaFleur.
During a dismal 2022 season as head coach of the Denver Broncos, Hackett was fired after a Christmas Day blowout by Raheem Morris's LA Rams Week 16. He was reunited with Rodgers in New York. Their 2023 campaign lasted only four plays, as Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles and missed the remainder of the season. Without Rodgers, the Jets' offense struggled, ranking No. 31 in yards per game and No. 29 in points.
Still, Hackett is back as New York's offensive coordinator, with the stamp of approval from Rodgers a key reason why - though the Jets tried to add a touch of former Falcons flavor to their play-calling this fall.