Falcons Announce Training Camp Change for Attending Fans
Drive into Atlanta Falcons training camp in late early July or early August in Flowery Branch, and fans are often lined up hours early, waving flags while wearing jerseys of their favorite player.
Those scenes may still happen in 2024, but not at the Falcons' IBM Performance Field, which is even dubbed "Atlanta Falcons Training Camp" on Google Maps.
The Falcons announced Monday morning that fans won't be allowed to attend practices at the team's headquarters due to ongoing construction at IBM Performance Field.
Still, fans will be able to see the Dirty Birds - led by the first-year pairing of head coach Raheem Morris and quarterback Kirk Cousins - in action this summer.
Atlanta will be hosting a pair of open sessions, the first coming Saturday, July 27, at Seckinger High School in Buford. Admission for the day is free. It's the Falcons' first practice at a local high school since 2016, when they went to Grayson High School.
The second open practice is set for Friday, Aug. 2, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are $5, with all proceeds supporting medical programs and treatment services at Emory Healthcare, per release.
While unfortunate for fans hoping to sit on the hills overlooking the IBM Performance Field, the wait won't last long.
"This year’s accommodations are a one-year pause only due to the construction footprint and the Falcons look forward to welcoming fans back to Flowery Branch in 2025," according to the release. "More information including times, parking and how to secure tickets for this year’s two offsite practices will be announced at a later date."
The Falcons have continued hosting closed practice sessions at the IBM Performance Field and will return to the facility Tuesday for OTAs.