Falcons Crack ESPN's Top 10 Weapons Groups Despite Shortcomings
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked each NFL team's weapon groups. This includes key offensive players such as running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. In his 2025 rankings, he has the Atlanta Falcons' weapon group ranked inside the top 10, coming in at ninth.
The Falcons' most versatile offensive weapon is running back Bijan Robinson. He had a stellar season in 2024, compiling 1,866 total yards (1,456 rushing, 410 receiving) alongside 15 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 1 receiving). He was fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns last season.
Even with the big year, Barnwell isn’t convinced Robinson is living up to his pre-draft hype just yet. This take kept the Falcons’ weapon group from being ranked higher.
“Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 pick in 2023, has been very good, but the idea that he was going to be a position-transcendent playmaker turned out to be draft hype,” Barnwell said.
Robinson could take that next step in 2025 and change that opinion, but for now, this production isn’t going to cut it.
Improved seasons from wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney likely played a role in the Falcons cracking the top 10 as well. London was ninth in the league with 100 receptions, fourth with 1,271 yards and tied for sixth with nine touchdowns. fourth in yards and tied sixth in touchdowns. Mooney added 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns.
Mooney’s 2024 production was more than both his 2023 and 2022 seasons combined. In his previous two seasons, he amassed 907 yards and three touchdowns.
London and Mooney were the only duo in the NFL to both be top 25 in receiving yards and each have 60 or more receptions. The duo was also one of the best in the NFL when it came to deep ball receptions.
Lastly, Barnwell breaks down the tight end position for Atlanta. Last season, Kyle Pitts had 47 catches
for 602 yards and four scores. Barnwell does not think very highly of Pitts and believes the 24-year-old tight end won’t be in Atlanta come 2026.
“Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 pick in 2021, has fallen out of favor in Atlanta, owing both to concerns about his work as a blocker and his lack of impact as a receiver. It's fine to be a mediocre blocker if a player is racking up 1,000-yard receiving campaigns, as Pitts did during his fine rookie season in 2021. When he's topping out around 600 receiving yards a year and ranks 22nd in yards per route run among qualifying tight ends, the organization isn't going to be desperate to find him playing time… but it would be a surprise if he's part of this Falcons discussion in 2026,” Barnwell said.
Pitts might benefit from a change of scenery at this point, too. He gets out of Atlanta, gets into a new system with different faces around him, and he could be in a position to turn his career around.