Falcons Fall Hard in ESPN Week 8 NFL Power Rankings
If you were just checking box scores of games over the weekend, you'd have to do some close inspection to find why the Atlanta Falcons were beaten by 20 points against Seattle on Sunday.
The Falcons were better on third down, converting a healthy 8-15 compared to Seattle's 4-11. They outgained Seattle 369 to 339. They had more first downs, rushing yards and time of possession.
Oh, there it is. 3-0 on the turnovers and nine penalties compared to five for the Seahawks.
It wasn't just that the Falcons turned the ball over and committed more penalties; they made them count. One fumble was returned for a touchdown, and every penalty seemed to either kill a Falcons' drive or prolong a Seahawks' drive including a pair of roughing the passer calls.
In the end, what looks like a close game on paper, was a 34-14 blowout by the Seahawks. And ESPN took their opportunity to pounce.
The Atlanta Falcons dropped five spots in ESPN's Week 8 NFL Power Rankings from No. 12 to No. 17. The next closest team was the Minnesota Vikings dropping from No. 2 to No. 6.
The Falcons are 4-3 headed to Tampa Bay this week. Their three losses have come against, by ESPN's own power rankings, No. 1 Kansas City, No. 8 Pittsburgh, and No. 12 Seattle.
They've beaten No. 10 Tampa and No. 11 Philadelphia, yet the power rankings show Atlanta as a bottom-half team in the NFL.
Of course it could be worse. The Arizona Cardinals dropped three spots after beating the LA Chargers on Monday night. That's one of the hazards of turning in power rankings before the games are actually finished (the Chargers moved up 2 spots).
The Falcons were coming off a fairly emotional three-game stretch against NFC South opposition. The Seahawks were desperate coming off three-straight losses. This isn't to say the Falcons overlooked the Seahawks, just that Atlanta might not have been at their most focused with a trip to Tampa looming on Sunday.
It happens in the NFL.
The Falcons have a chance to get back on a winning track this weekend against an injury-riddled Buccaneers squad. Star wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in a loss to the Ravens on Monday night. It looked severe enough to keep him out of action for a few weeks. Fellow receiver Chris Godwin suffered a knee injury and definitely won't return.
The duo combined for 10 catches, 126 yards, and two touchdowns in Atlanta's 36-30 overtime win in Week 5.