Falcons Get Some Good News on Wednesday's Injury Report
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are fresh off one of their most dominant wins of the 2025 regular season on Monday Night Football, but are set to have another difficult test on Sunday. The Falcons are heading west to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, their third primetime matchup of the young season.
The Falcons did not practice on Wednesday, so their practice report is “an estimate.”
In good news for the Falcons, wide receiver Darnell Mooney is included as a limited participant. The team’s No. 2 receiver missed Monday’s game with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the team’s win over the Commanders in Week 4. Mooney has appeared in just three games, finishing with seven catches (16 targets) for 79 yards.
Mooney being a limited participant could be a sign that he could make his return on Sunday.
Left tackle Jake Matthews left Monday night’s game with the Bills with an ankle injury and did not return. While head coach Raheem Morris was confident that his left tackle could make a return to the team soon, Matthews was a non-participant on Wednesday.
“All I know is it's going to be day-to-day,” Morris said on Tuesday. “It was an ankle. We know who he is. We know what he doesn't miss. We’ll just have to see, but I feel really positive about him and what happened based on not having any idea last night.”
Of the others who missed Monday’s game, cornerbacks Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and Clark Phillips III were both listed as DNPs on Wednesday.
Rookie pass rusher Jalon Walker (groin) is a new addition to this DNPs, as is veteran Leonard Floyd (illness). Tight end and special teams contributor Feleipe Franks (calf) was limited.
In positive news, Ta’Quon Graham (calf) will continue to make his return from his early-season stint on injured reserve. His 21-day window was opened last week.
On the other side of this game, the 49ers will enter this week with an unclear bill of health.
All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner was lost for the season in their loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, but it does not stop there. Quarterback Brock Purdy reaggravated his turf toe, and his status is uncertain. Tight end George Kittle (hamstring) returned to practice this week, but he has not seen game action since Week 1. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) is also uncertain.
See below for the Falcons’ full injury report.
FULL PARTICIPATION:
- DL LaCale London (triceps)
- DL Ta’Quon Graham (calf)
LIMTED PARTICIPATION:
- WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring)
- TE Feleipe Franks (calf)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- EDGE Jalon Walker (groin)
- CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness)
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)
- EDGE Leonard Floyd (illness)
- T Jake Matthews (ankle)