49ers Provide Hopeful and Discouraging Injury Update on Three Starters

The 49ers provided a hopeful injury update for one starter, while another was given a discouraging one ahead of Week 7.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Trending in the right direction.

Brock Purdy returned to practice on Wednesday for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. It was only as a limited participant, but it's a hopeful injury update.

Purdy has missed the last two games after reaggravating his turf toe injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mac Jones has held it down in Purdy's stead incredibly well.

But Jones is also dealing with his own injuries. He was limited on Wednesday as well. Purdy being able to get in a limited practice gives him a chance to start on Sunday.

However, Kyle Shanahan was asked if Purdy is more limited at practice than Jones. He confirmed that Jones is doing more than Purdy at practice.

Brock Purdy starting Week 7 is murky

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

I'd imagine Purdy doesn't start Week 7 versus the Falcons. Practicing, even if it's limited, does give him a shot to play.

But the 49ers could be taking the cautious route. They are slowly integrating him back in this week before increasing his workload next week to be better prepared to start in Week 8.

This is the best course of action for the 49ers to take. It's what they should've done initially when Purdy sustained his turf toe injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

George Kittle returns

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The other 49ers starter who has a hopeful injury update is George Kittle. Shanahan was speculated on Monday that Kittle could return to Wednesday's practice, and sure enough, he did.

Kittle has been gone since the first half of Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. Those are incredibly tricky injuries, so hopefully he's made a full recovery to avoid reaggravation.

Having him back is crucial. He will give a massive boost to the run game with his immaculate blocking, another element as a receiver, and leadership. The leadership will go a long way with Fred Warner out for the season.

Ricky Pearsall still on the mend

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1)
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As for the 49ers starter who got a discouraging update, Ricky Pearsall is still out of practice with a PCL/knee injury. It shouldn't be surprising to hear.

This is an injury that requires adequate rest. The last thing the 49ers want to do is force him to play through it. That is what the Las Vegas Raiders did with Brock Bowers.

The 49ers should let him rest up so he can be fully fit for their second half of the season push.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
