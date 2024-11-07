Falcons LB 'Ready to Go,' to End 5-Game Injury Absence at Saints
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen hasn't played since suffering a knee injury on a special teams tackle late in a Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Despite not going on injured reserve, Andersen has been inactive for five games. He's driven into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a trio of home games, all the while knowing he'd be watching from the sidelines.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
The drive -- and walk -- to the stadium on gamedays didn't have the same feeling.
"Lots of things aren't as fun when you're not playing," Andersen said Wednesday.
But now, as the Falcons enter a Week 10 matchup with the Saints, Andersen is ready to get back to having fun.
Speaking with reporters outside the team's locker room in Flowery Branch, Ga., Andersen said he "for sure" expects to play Sunday in New Orleans.
"I feel good," Andersen said. "Ready to go. Definitely looking forward to playing some football again -- it's exciting."
At the time of his injury, Andersen led the Falcons with 44 tackles. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week against the Saints, collecting a career-high 17 tackles while scoring his first defensive touchdown on a 47-yard pick-six.
Oft lauded for his athleticism in the middle of Atlanta's defense, the 6'4", 245-pound Andersen was in the midst of a breakthrough third season. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins labeled Andersen a "special player" last week when listing those who have surprised him in his first year in Atlanta.
But Andersen's step forward was disrupted. He's spent the past five weeks trying to remain engaged in meetings and preparing as if he was playing -- in part because he almost has.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Andersen was close to suiting up in Atlanta's Week 9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, though it ultimately didn't come to fruition.
"I think this week may be the turning point for us and potential of getting him active this week and seeing what he can do," Morris said.
Andersen is no stranger to watching from the sidelines. He tore his pectoral in Week 3 last season and missed the remainder of the year. The former Montana State University star said he's learned to stay the course and do everything he can both inside and outside the building to get back on the field.
Now, however, Andersen has checked almost every box in his return. He'll put on pads for the first time Thursday, and continue preparing for Sunday's game against the Saints.
And when Andersen arrives at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, he'll do so with a level of internal excitement not felt since he was helped off the field in the first meeting with New Orleans.
"You're itching to play but you've got to go through the process and make sure everything's right and good," Andersen said. "We're there, so I'm excited to get back out there."