Falcons' London Has One Simple Goal for 2025: 'Win'
The Atlanta Falcons got out to a hot start during the 2024 season, starting 6-3 with two prolific wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looked like the Falcons would finally end their seven-year playoff drought, that is, until quarterback Kirk Cousins had a rough stretch in which Atlanta went just 1-4 and the veteran was ultimately benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr.
Since last season's collapse, the Falcons have rebuilt multiple aspects of their team.
Atlanta brought back defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich from the New York Jets while adding pass rushers Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. and Leonard Floyd. They drafted ball hawks in the secondary in Billy Bowman Jr and Xavier Watts. The team is vastly different from last year, and the expectations are even higher.
Receiver Drake London was asked on Thursday about a goal specific to himself for the upcoming season, and his answer was very simple.
“Win,” London said. "I think I’ve told y’all this before, but I don’t like to share my personal goals, but my main goal is to win.”
London had a breakout year in 2024, recording 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns, marking his first 1,000-yard season of his career. The third-year wide receiver was top 10 in all three stats, being tied for ninth in receptions and touchdowns and fourth in yards.
He also had more touchdowns in 2024 than he had in his first two seasons combined. However, despite the numbers, the Falcons failed to reach the postseason, and none of it matters to London if the team fails to win games.
The wide receiver was asked how his goals have evolved since he entered the league in 2022.
“I just keep on reaching for stars that are further and further is the best way I could put it,” London said.
While the wide receiver does not share his personal goals with the media, he admits to himself that they get higher and higher with each upcoming season. While winning is the main goal, the receiver will look to continue increasing his numbers. London’s yards have increased every year he’s been in the NFL, from 866 as a rookie to 905 as a sophomore to nearly 1,300 last season.
However, as London said, the main goal is to win, and Falcons fans would certainly love to see this team back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.