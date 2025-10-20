Falcons Provide Injury Update on Michael Penix Jr., Divine Deablo
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons fell to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, but the game is not the only thing they may have lost. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was injured in the waning moments of the game, as was linebacker Divine Deablo in the first half.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris addressed the media and updated the status of both.
For Penix, the quarterback is suffering from a bone bruise in his foot/ankle. Morris said he is considered “day-to-day” with this injury, saying “there's definitely some limitations.” It remains to be seen if he will miss any game time with this injury.
The Falcons' quarterback has had an up-and-down start to his 2025 season, but has shown flashes of strong play. Since he struggled against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, the second-year quarterback has thrown for 804 yards (268 per game), four touchdowns, and an interception. He led the team to a pair of dominant wins over the Commanders and Bills before Sunday’s loss in San Francisco.
Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins last took a snap for the Falcons in that Week 3 loss in Charlotte. He attempted seven passes, completing five for 29 yards.
For Deablo, the linebacker fractured his forearm in the second quarter. Morris said he is considered “week-to-week” with this injurym and “will miss some time.”
The Falcons added Deablo in free agency this spring, and the linebacker has since proven to be one of the team’s most important defenders. He is fourth on the team in tackles (24), has a half sack, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery across Atlanta's first five games.
The linebacker is a big reason why, through six games, the Falcons second in the NFL in total defense (265.2). The unit is also ninth in EPA/play, eighth in pressure rate, eighth in points per game (20.0), first in passing defense (141.2), and 14th in the NFL in sacks (14).
JD Bertrand stepped up as the primary replacement, and struggled to replicate the impact that Deablo brings. The 49ers repeatedly went after the second-year linebacker, and running back Christian McCaffrey accounted for 201 total yards in the game.
Josh Woods and DeAngelo Malone (he cross-trained here during training camp) are the other two active linebackers on the roster, but they are more regularly used on special teams. Linebacker Troy Andersen is the other potential option to step up, but he has not practiced with the team to this point in the season.
Andersen started the year off on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but Morris provided a brief update on the fourth-year linebacker.
“I’d say everybody’s close [referring to both Storm Norton and Troy Andersen], but no new news,” Morris said Monday. “Nothing with Troy [Andersen] as of yet. He is still on [PUP].”
Both Penix and Deablo have been critical components of this Falcons roster through the first six games. Their status this week will be important as the team looks to rebound against a struggling Dolphins squad on Sunday.