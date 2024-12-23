Falcons Regain NFC South Lead, Control Playoff Destiny as Bucs Lose to Cowboys
ATLANTA -- As if the Atlanta Falcons' Sunday couldn't get any better, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland gave Atlanta an early Christmas present.
But only after stealing one from Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White.
Leading 26-24 inside of two minutes to play, the Cowboys' defense needed a stand Sunday night -- and Bland stripped the ball from White's grasp, forcing a game-sealing turnover.
Tampa Bay entered Sunday leading the NFC South by one game over Atlanta, but the Falcons (8-7) dominated the Giants (2-13), taking a 34-7 victory Sunday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Coupled with the Buccaneers' loss, Atlanta and Tampa Bay now share the same 8-7 record -- but since the Falcons swept the season series, they own the tiebreaker. Thus, Atlanta leads the NFC South through 16 weeks.
The Falcons controlled the division for much of the early part of the season before losing control in Week 14, when they reached the end of their four-game losing streak while Tampa Bay had won three consecutive games.
Atlanta, which led the NFC South by two games in mid-November and held the division lead entering December, now merely has to win out to secure its first NFC South title since 2016 and its first playoff trip since 2017.
The Falcons close the season with a Sunday Night Football road game against the Washington Commanders (10-5) on Dec. 29 before hosting the Carolina Panthers (4-11) in the finale Jan. 5.
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, hosts the Panthers and New Orleans Saints (5-9, pending Monday night game) to finish the campaign.
The Buccaneers have a 52% chance to win the NFC South compared to the Falcons' 48% chance, according to The Athletic's playoff projections model.
But ultimately, the only number that matters to Atlanta is two -- the Falcons' magic number, as any combination of their own wins or Buccaneers losses that equates to two sends Atlanta to the postseason.