Falcons Release Third, Final Unofficial Preseason Depth Chart
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their 13th practice of training camp on Monday as they stare down their final preseason game of the season. As camp starts to wind down, roster battles will continue to heat up as several bubble players are trying to prove they belong on the final 53-man roster released on August 26th.
Accompanying their off day on Tuesday was the team’s update of their unofficial depth chart.
Like many things that happen during Training Camp and the preseason of an NFL season, this should not be treated like a final product. Player performances fluctuate, and more roster cuts or additions could always come later on down the line.
This announcement, however, does give us a better idea of where things stand before the final preseason game with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.
OFFENSIVE STARTERS
WR – Drake London
LT – Jake Matthews
LG – Matthew Bergeron
C – Ryan Neuzil
RG – Chris Lindstrom
RT – Kaleb McGary
TE – Charlie Woerner
TE – Kyle Pitts Sr.
RB – Bijan Robinson
QB – Michael Penix Jr.
WR – Darnell Mooney
WR – Ray-Ray McCloud
OFFENSIVE BACKUPS
WR – KhaDarel Hodge
LT – Storm Norton
LG – Elijah Wilkinson
C – Jovaughn Gwyn
RG – Kyle Hinton
RT – Brandon Parker
TE – Teagan Quitoriano
TE – Feleipe Franks
RB – Tyler Allgeier
QB – Kirk Cousins
WR – Casey Washington
WR – Jamal Agnew
OFFENSIVE RESERVES
WR – David Sills V / Chris Blair / Quincy Skinner Jr.
LT – Jordan Williams
LG – Matthew Cindric
C – Joshua Gray / Jake Hanson
RG – none listed
RT – Jack Nelson
TE – Nikola Kalinic
TE – Joshua Simon
RB – Carlos Washington / Nathan Carter / Elijah Dotson / Jashaun Corbin
QB – Easton Stick / Ben DiNucci
WR – Jesse Matthews
WR – Dylan Drummand / Nick Nash
There are no changes to the offensive starters or primary backups from the second depth chart released, and barring injury, there likely won’t be throughout the season.
Wide receiver DJ Chark, offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr, and quarterback Emory Jones no longer appear on the depth chart after being waived this week.
Running back Carlos Washington is still listed as the third running back on the depth chart despite dealing with an injury for the last several weeks. Nathan Carter has played very well in his absence and finished with a rushing touchdown against the Titans last Friday. This battle will be worth keeping an eye on while Washington still works back from injury.
Additionally, the wide receivers will continue jockeying for position. Casey Washington is a virtual roster lock, along with KhaDarel Hodge. Jamal Agnew figures to be in that role as a primary punt/kick return man. He had been dealing with an injury, but returned to practice on Monday.
That leaves Chris Blair and David Sills V battling it out for what may end up being the final roster spot, assuming they keep seven wide receivers.
DEFENSIVE STARTERS
ED – Leonard Floyd
DL – David Onyemata
DL – Ruke Orhorhoro
ED – Arnold Ebiketie
ILB – Kaden Elliss
ILB – Divine Deablo
CB – A.J. Terrell Jr.
S – Jessie Bates III
S – Jordan Fuller
CB – Mike Hughes
NB – Dee Alford
DEFENSIVE BACKUPS
ED – James Pearce Jr.
DL – Zach Harrison
DL – Brandon Dorlus
ED – Jalon Walker
ILB – JD Bertrand
ILB – Caleb Johnson
CB – Lamar Jackson
S – DeMarcco Hellams
S – Xavier Watts
CB – Clark Phillips III
NB – Billy Bowman Jr.
DEFENSIVE RESERVES
ED – Khalid Kareem / Ronnie Perkins
DL – Ta’Quon Graham / LaCale London
DL – Morgan Fox / Kentavius Street / Simeon Barrow Jr.
ED – Bralen Trice
ILB – Josh Woods / Nick Kubitz
ILB – DeAngelo Malone / Ronnie Harrison
CB – Cobee Bryant / Dontae Manning
S – Josh Thompson
S – Henry Black
CB – Natrone Brooks / Keith Taylor / C.J. Henderson.
NB – Mike Ford Jr.
There are no changes to the defensive starters from the first depth chart released.
Similar to what we saw last week, the coaching staff is certainly giving the benefit of the doubt to the veterans. Dee Alford is listed as the starter at nickel, while Jordan Fuller is listed as the starter at safety, but both players have ceded time to rookies Billy Bowman Jr and Xavier Watts in recent practices.
Additionally, all four drafted rookies are included with the second team defense, but all four have a chance to move into starting roles between now and Week 1.
New roster additions, Ronnie Perkins and C.J. Henderson, make their debuts on the depth chart. Perkins likely has a long road ahead if he wants to make an impact on this team, but Henderson might have a simpler path. Natrone Brooks, a camp and preseason standout, figures to be in the final 53-man count, but there is a lot of uncertainty aside from that.
The Falcons will likely carry just six corners, so he’ll need to fight it out with an injured Clark Phillips III and Mike Ford Jr. for that final slot. So, this week will be critical for him.
Ronnie Harrison is now listed as a reserve inside linebacker after being listed as a safety last week. He, like DeAngelo Malone – who is listed one spot in front of him, has been cross-training at that position.
SPECIALISTS
K – Younghoe Koo / Lenny Kreig
P – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Jamal Agnew / Ray-Ray McCloud III / Mike Hughes / Dee Alford / Dylan Drummond / Natrone Brooks / Elijah Dotson / Jesse Matthews
KR – Jamal Agnew / Ray-Ray McCloud III / Mike Hughes / Natrone Brooks / Elijah Dotson / Dee Alford / Nathan Carter / Jesse Matthews