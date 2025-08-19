Falcons Release Third, Final Unofficial Preseason Depth Chart

Falcon Report

Garrett Chapman

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their 13th practice of training camp on Monday as they stare down their final preseason game of the season. As camp starts to wind down, roster battles will continue to heat up as several bubble players are trying to prove they belong on the final 53-man roster released on August 26th. 

Accompanying their off day on Tuesday was the team’s update of their unofficial depth chart.

Like many things that happen during Training Camp and the preseason of an NFL season, this should not be treated like a final product. Player performances fluctuate, and more roster cuts or additions could always come later on down the line. 

This announcement, however, does give us a better idea of where things stand before the final preseason game with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday. 

OFFENSIVE STARTERS

WR – Drake London

LT – Jake Matthews

LG – Matthew Bergeron 

C – Ryan Neuzil

RG – Chris Lindstrom  

RT – Kaleb McGary

TE – Charlie Woerner

TE – Kyle Pitts Sr.

RB – Bijan Robinson

QB – Michael Penix Jr.

WR – Darnell Mooney

WR – Ray-Ray McCloud

OFFENSIVE BACKUPS 

WR – KhaDarel Hodge

LT – Storm Norton

LG – Elijah Wilkinson

C – Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Kyle Hinton

RT – Brandon Parker

TE – Teagan Quitoriano 

TE – Feleipe Franks

RB – Tyler Allgeier

QB – Kirk Cousins

WR – Casey Washington

WR – Jamal Agnew

OFFENSIVE RESERVES

WR – David Sills V / Chris Blair / Quincy Skinner Jr.

LT – Jordan Williams

LG – Matthew Cindric

C – Joshua Gray / Jake Hanson

RG – none listed

RT – Jack Nelson

TE – Nikola Kalinic

TE – Joshua Simon

RB – Carlos Washington / Nathan Carter / Elijah Dotson / Jashaun Corbin

QB – Easton Stick / Ben DiNucci

WR – Jesse Matthews

WR – Dylan Drummand / Nick Nash

There are no changes to the offensive starters or primary backups from the second depth chart released, and barring injury, there likely won’t be throughout the season. 

Wide receiver DJ Chark, offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr, and quarterback Emory Jones no longer appear on the depth chart after being waived this week. 

Running back Carlos Washington is still listed as the third running back on the depth chart despite dealing with an injury for the last several weeks. Nathan Carter has played very well in his absence and finished with a rushing touchdown against the Titans last Friday. This battle will be worth keeping an eye on while Washington still works back from injury. 

Additionally, the wide receivers will continue jockeying for position. Casey Washington is a virtual roster lock, along with KhaDarel Hodge. Jamal Agnew figures to be in that role as a primary punt/kick return man. He had been dealing with an injury, but returned to practice on Monday. 

That leaves Chris Blair and David Sills V battling it out for what may end up being the final roster spot, assuming they keep seven wide receivers. 

DEFENSIVE STARTERS

ED – Leonard Floyd

DL – David Onyemata

DL – Ruke Orhorhoro

ED – Arnold Ebiketie 

ILB – Kaden Elliss 

ILB – Divine Deablo

CB – A.J. Terrell Jr.

S – Jessie Bates III

S – Jordan Fuller 

CB – Mike Hughes

NB – Dee Alford

DEFENSIVE BACKUPS

ED – James Pearce Jr.

DL – Zach Harrison 

DL – Brandon Dorlus

ED – Jalon Walker 

ILB – JD Bertrand

ILB – Caleb Johnson

CB – Lamar Jackson 

S – DeMarcco Hellams

S – Xavier Watts 

CB – Clark Phillips III

NB – Billy Bowman Jr.

DEFENSIVE RESERVES

ED – Khalid Kareem / Ronnie Perkins

DL – Ta’Quon Graham / LaCale London

DL – Morgan Fox / Kentavius Street / Simeon Barrow Jr.

ED – Bralen Trice

ILB – Josh Woods / Nick Kubitz

ILB – DeAngelo Malone / Ronnie Harrison 

CB – Cobee Bryant / Dontae Manning

S – Josh Thompson

S – Henry Black

CB – Natrone Brooks / Keith Taylor / C.J. Henderson. 

NB – Mike Ford Jr.

There are no changes to the defensive starters from the first depth chart released. 

Similar to what we saw last week, the coaching staff is certainly giving the benefit of the doubt to the veterans. Dee Alford is listed as the starter at nickel, while Jordan Fuller is listed as the starter at safety, but both players have ceded time to rookies Billy Bowman Jr and Xavier Watts in recent practices. 

Additionally, all four drafted rookies are included with the second team defense, but all four have a chance to move into starting roles between now and Week 1. 

New roster additions, Ronnie Perkins and C.J. Henderson, make their debuts on the depth chart. Perkins likely has a long road ahead if he wants to make an impact on this team, but Henderson might have a simpler path. Natrone Brooks, a camp and preseason standout, figures to be in the final 53-man count, but there is a lot of uncertainty aside from that. 

The Falcons will likely carry just six corners, so he’ll need to fight it out with an injured Clark Phillips III and Mike Ford Jr. for that final slot. So, this week will be critical for him. 

Ronnie Harrison is now listed as a reserve inside linebacker after being listed as a safety last week. He, like DeAngelo Malone – who is listed one spot in front of him, has been cross-training at that position. 

SPECIALISTS

K – Younghoe Koo / Lenny Kreig 

P – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Jamal Agnew / Ray-Ray McCloud III / Mike Hughes / Dee Alford / Dylan Drummond / Natrone Brooks / Elijah Dotson / Jesse Matthews

KR – Jamal Agnew / Ray-Ray McCloud III / Mike Hughes / Natrone Brooks / Elijah Dotson / Dee Alford / Nathan Carter / Jesse Matthews

GARRETT CHAPMAN

Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.

