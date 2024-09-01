Falcons See Big Role for Safety Richie Grant with Jessie Bates, Justin Simmons
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris didn't need to watch the film from the team's July 26 practice to know safety Richie Grant was present at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch.
Grant, a 26-year-old entering his fourth professional season, was not only detailed but highly communicative. Morris, a defensive back in his playing days who coached the position for eight years in the NFL, also saw several high-level pass offs between Grant and All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III.
Perhaps nothing better encapsulates Morris's experience with Grant.
When Morris began the process of watching last year's tape and learning the roster he was inheriting after being hired as head coach Jan. 25, he quickly grew impressed by Grant -- to the extent Morris called and apologized for not knowing the extents of his skill set.
And the more Morris has watched, the more intrigued he's become by the versatility Grant brings Atlanta's defense.
"His ability to move around and potentially go up there in the front and play a little bit of linebacker at that dime position and do some of those type of things -- they're exciting," Morris said. "You're talking about an exciting player who brings a bunch of energy."
Grant, a 2021 second-round pick, spent much of his rookie season on special teams but ascended into a bigger role in 2022, starting every game. He returned to his spot atop the depth chart to begin the 2023 season, as he didn’t miss a defensive snap for the first nine contests.
But after Atlanta's Week 11 bye, Grant's role shrunk. The Falcons ran more three-safety looks over the final seven games, with seventh-round DeMarcco Hellams pairing Grant and Bates on the back end. Eventually, Hellams took a considerable portion of snaps away from Grant.
Still, the 26-year-old Grant finished last season ranked No. 4 on the team in tackles with 103; only four Falcons eclipsed the 100-tackle mark, as Grant and Bates were joined by linebackers Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Grant, who stands 6-0, 200 pounds, added six passes defended, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Productivity is one facet, but the way it's achieved is another. That's where Morris was impressed -- and secondary coach Justin Hood, who was hired in February after three years with the Green Bay Packers, felt the same after watching Grant in-depth this spring.
"What I really like about him is that he can play multiple roles," Hood told Atlanta Falcons on SI. "Last year as you watch him, he's making plays closer to the line of scrimmage, he's making plays in the deep part of the field.
"When we sit down as a staff, we start talking about pieces of our defense, it's more, 'What roles can guys play?' and 'Where do they fit?' And Richie's a guy that can wear multiple hats as he's shown in the past."
After a rocky end to the 2023 season that included the firing of head coach Arthur Smith, Grant took a short break. He went home to the Destin, Fla., area a few times to visit family and spend time on the beach. Grant also held a back-to-school giveaway for students across the Emerald Coast during the gap between OTAs and training camp.
When he returned to Atlanta on July 24 for training camp, Grant did so with the starting role back in his possession. He and Hellams rotated at times, but with a considerable lean toward Grant. The three-safety looks largely disappeared, and Grant appeared trending toward another year with a large role.
Then, the Falcons signed free agent safety Justin Simmons, a four-time All-Pro, in the middle of August. Simmons and Bates are expected to be Atlanta's starting safeties, pushing Grant down the depth chart once more.
But it's not the end of the line for Grant. Instead, Morris sees it as a challenge -- not to the players, but the coaching staff, to get Grant on the field.
"I'm excited to see Richie," Morris said in late August. "I'm excited to see all of those guys work together, and then finding roles and how we're going to play all three of those guys and find different areas. As a coach, it's your job to find ways to make good players be productive.
"I see it no different with Richie, with Justin, with Jessie, and all those guys -- those are great problems to have as a coach."
Morris compared it to Atlanta's linebacker situation, where Elliss, Landman and Troy Andersen form a trio of three potent starters. The task at hand is figuring out how all three receive opportunities to impact the team.
With Hellams out for a significant period of time due to an ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, Grant is firmly the No. 3 safety. He will be an active special teams player while rotating in at times defensively.
Grant's on-field role may ultimately not be as loud as once believed. The same can't be said for his off-field persona.
"As [assistant head coach/defense] Jerry Gray would describe him, you hear him before you see him," Morris said. "He's exciting to be around, and I'm excited to see how far he can grow."
As for Grant, the goal entering training camp was simply to make the roster. He accomplished that feat, passing with flying colors.
Now entering the last year of his rookie contract, Grant's future in Atlanta is uncertain. But after three years of ups and downs, he's trying not to think about that -- and instead focusing on finding joy and gratitude as the Falcons' 2024 season draws near.
"I want to make this sh*t fun," Grant said. "It's over in the blink of an eye, and you really want to cherish all these moments you get."