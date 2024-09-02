Falcons Starting LB Limited, DB Simmons 'Full Go' in Practice Before Steelers Game
When the Atlanta Falcons started practice Monday at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Ga., they did so with one defensive starter fully participating -- and one in a restricted role.
Third-year inside linebacker Nate Landman had "limitations" in Monday's session, according to Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who met with reporters after practice. Landman, a 14-game starter last season, has dealt with a quad injury for the past two weeks.
In 2023, his first year of extended playing time, Landman logged 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks across 16 games. He's expected to rotate with fellow third-year pro Troy Andersen next to Kaden Elliss at inside linebacker this fall.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Joining Landman as a bystander Monday was practice squad tight end John FitzPatrick, who suffered an undisclosed injury this preseason and is still dealing with the lingering effects entering Week 1.
"Other than that, we're doing pretty good," Morris said.
That sentiment includes safety Justin Simmons, who had his most active practice since signing with the Falcons on Aug. 15. Simmons, a four-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection, had been a free agent since March and faced a hastened ramp-up period upon arrival.
Around one week ago, Morris estimated Simmons was doing 50 to 75 percent of Atlanta's practice activities. On Monday, Simmons left no drill undone.
"Simmons did everything full today that was asked of him," Morris said. "Had a full-go status. He did everything today."
The Falcons will enter Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers close to full health. They lost receiver Rondale Moore and rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice to season-ending knee injuries during joint practices and the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, respectively.
Safety DeMarcco Hellams also went down in Miami, sustaining an ankle injury that will cause him to miss "significant time," according to Morris. Hellams is, however, expected to be back this season.
But apart from the "unfortunate days" against the Dolphins, as Morris phrased it, the Falcons' roster and performance staff have done well this summer.
"I feel great about that," Morris said. "I feel like we threw a really well-done performance, training camp, in how we wanted to get it done -- the amount of reps we were able to get, the amount of stress we were able to cause, the stress and rest all equaling out.
"Really fired up where we are from an injury standpoint."
Atlanta hosts Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.