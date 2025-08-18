Falcons Update Injury Status of Jalon Walker, Clark Phillips, Others
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are closing in on their final preseason game of the summer, but injuries have slowly started to pile up on the team.
Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed on Monday that offensive tackle Storm Norton, running back Carlos Washington Jr, and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be held out of practices again this week.
Of these players, only Norton feels like a lock to make the 53-man roster when the NFL’s deadline arrives on Aug. 26, as the team’s swing tackle.
Phillips, who has been noticeably absent for the last several practices due to a rib injury, is in the thick of a competitive cornerback battle. The team will likely keep just six or seven players at the position, and at least four of those spots are locked down. He will continue to compete with guys like Mike Ford Jr, Natrone Brooks (who had an interception on Friday night), Lamar Jackson, and UDFA Cobee Bryant.
Washington is in the mix with Nathan Carter (who scored a long touchdown against the Titans on Friday), Elijah Dotson, and Jashaun Corbin. The third-year running back was still listed as the team’s third running back on their most recent depth chart, but that could change if he continues to miss extended time.
Elsewhere, Morris confirmed that cornerbacks Keith Taylor and Bryant should be expected to return to practice this week. Edge rusher Khalid Kareem is still dealing with a groin injury, and that is why he did not play against the Titans on Friday, but he will return this week.
Rookie edge Jalon Walker will not be at practice on Monday while he deals with his groin injury, and the team said they are “going to operate with an abundance of caution” with him until further notice. Morris said the former No. 15 pick injured his groin on the final play of the joint practices with the Titans last Wednesday.
The Falcons’ head coach confirmed the team is “not really” worried about the injury and that he is expected to return later this week. Jamal Agnew has been struggling with an “oblique-esque” injury, and his status remains unclear moving forward.
Fourth-string Emory Jones is entering concussion protocol after the hit he took on Friday night. In the wake of that injury designation, the Falcons signed former Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos quarterback Ben DiNucci on Monday to take practice reps in his place.