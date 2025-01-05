Falcons WR Darnell Mooney a 'Longshot' to Play vs. Panthers
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons will likely be without one of their top offensive weapons Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney, who's questionable to play due to a shoulder injury, is considered a "longshot," according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
"Not ruled out," Rapoport tweeted Saturday night. "But an uphill battle."
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said during his press conference Friday that Mooney is a game-time decision. He was limited in practice Thursday and did not participate Friday.
"He's a tough guy, so nothing would shock me if he did play," Morris said. "Definitely be a game time decision, just taking a chance to play. And it's a very important game."
The 27-year-old Mooney has played in all 16 games thus far this season despite appearing on the injury report six different times due to a variety of injuries, including his foot, Achilles and knee.
The Falcons' No. 2 receiver is eight yards away from 1,000 for the season, which would give Atlanta -- alongside star wideout Drake London-- two 1,000-yard receivers for the first time since Julio Jones and Roddy White in 2012. Mooney has reached the 1,000-yard mark once in his career, coming in 2021.
Without Mooney, the Falcons' receiving core would center around London and Ray-Ray McCloud, while tight end Kyle Pitts could see a larger role.
To make the playoffs, Atlanta needs to beat Carolina on Sunday afternoon and hope the New Orleans Saints (5-11) pull an unlikely road upset over the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the same time.
The Falcons (8-8) face the Panthers (4-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
