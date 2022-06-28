Fantasy Football: Why You Need to Draft Falcons Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier

The Falcons have a diamond in the rough.

Every year in fantasy football, there's often a late-round rookie that comes out of nowhere to defy expectations and become a crucial part to helping players win their fantasy football leagues.

This year, that player could be Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier. In all formats, Allgeier could be an intriguing option to add to your roster because of his situation and his position.

When drafting rookie running backs, most people might opt for New York Jets back Breece Hall or the Buffalo Bills' James Cook.

According to ESPN, Allgeier is expected to be a top-2 running back in the offense behind 31-year-old Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson should be the starter after an electric 2021 season where he led the team in rushing yards and touchdowns, but his age presents opportunity for the 22-year-old to gain more touches.

Patterson has been pretty durable throughout his career, only missing two games in the first nine seasons in the NFL.

Allgeier had a masterful career at BYU, which saw him total 2,899 yards and 36 career touchdowns. Using the 151st overall pick on him is something the scouting staff was happy about, especially because of his experience at another position on the other side of the ball.

Handcuffs are incredibly important in the NFL if an injury occurs, and while Patterson has avoided the injury bug for the most part in his career, having some insurance with a 31-year-old running back in redraft formats is ideal.

Allgeier will have the potential to seize the starting role in the offense for years to come with a successful rookie campaign, making him a valuable add in dynasty formats as well.

Allgeier is a big question mark entering his rookie season with the Falcons, but his potential output combined with his under-the-radar buzz makes him a low-risk, high-reward player to draft late in your draft this summer.