Former Super Bowl Champ Adds Experience to Falcons’ Defensive Backfield
The Atlanta Falcons safety room has seen some changes ahead of the 2025-2026 NFL season. With two starting-caliber safeties leaving this offseason (Justin Simmons, Richie Grant), Atlanta added Jordan Fuller, a proven veteran with a championship pedigree.
Fuller joins the Falcons after an injury-ridden season with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent time on the injured reserve after missing several weeks due to a hamstring injury. Although he is coming off a rough season, he is only 27 years old and just a few years removed from being one of the league’s highest-graded run-stopping safeties.
He’s also reuniting with Raheem Morris, who was his defensive coordinator during the Rams’ Super Bowl run in the 2021–22 season. Morris has spoken highly of Fuller ever since their time in Los Angeles, praising both his impact on the field and the kind of leader he is off it.
“It’s really rare. You’re talking about a special human,” Morris said this week at OTAs. “I don’t know if I’ve been around a guy like Fuller who can come in and contribute and also take a leadership role.”
That veteran presence will be critical as third-round rookie/former All-American Xavier Watts acclimates to the NFL. Having someone like Fuller in the room can speed up that learning curve.
At 27 years old, Fuller has already started 55 games throughout his NFL career. Through five seasons, he has made 333 total tackles while catching seven interceptions and forcing five fumbles.
Based on his comments earlier this week, Fuller liked what he saw from his new team at OTAs, pointing to their energy and communication as some encouraging traits.
“You have a bunch of guys that are flying around, trying to be first to the ball,” Fuller said. “Everybody’s communicating at a high level and is really excited for their teammates' success.”
Former All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III is returning for his third season in Atlanta. He and Fuller have a chance to form a strong veteran duo in the defensive backfield, something they’ve apparently talked about for a while.
“Me and Jesse have had a relationship beforehand,” said Fuller. “We’ve always said that it would be cool to join up, ever since we’ve known each other.”
Bates III has already established himself as one of the league’s top ball-hawking safeties, and with a strong run-stopper like Fuller alongside him, the team now has a more well-rounded and versatile group.
Many expect Watts to take over as the starter at some point this season, but Fuller makes it possible to take time with the rookie while providing depth and competition.