How A.J. Terrell can Justify Record-Breaking Contract Extension
On the heels of A.J. Terrell inking a record-breaking contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons, the cornerback enters rarefied air. For the first-four seasons of his NFL journey, attention eluded the former Clemson standout. Despite hearing his name as the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Terrell rarely hears his name listed among the best cornerbacks in the league.
Why?
Granted, the Falcons, as a franchise cannot boast of a successful recent history. The franchise enters 2024 on a six-year streak of missing the playoffs. As a result, individual accolades have been hard to come by. Yet, Terrell signing a four-year, 81-million-dollar extension raises the standard for himself.
Justified Criticism
As mentioned, the Falcons, as franchise, outside of a palatial new stadium and jersey upgrade, struggle to gain traction. Should they sign a cornerback that never made the Pro Bowl to such a lucrative deal? The Pro Bowl, in and of itself is a dumpster fire of disinterest. However, the accolade remains a benchmark for elite play.
Consequently, you don't see Terrell's name anywhere on the list. Furthermore, Terrell allowing ten total touchdowns over the past two seasons does nothing to help his case. While Terrell posted sub-60% completion percentages against in three of his four years, the touchdowns stand out.
Unjustified Criticism
To the unfocused eye, critics will use the dearth of interceptions against Terrell. As a result, that tells you that they only care about the flashy plays and not the basic ones. If you take who many consider the greatest cornerbacks of the modern era (Deion Sanders, Champ Bailey, Darrelle Revis and Charles Woodson) into thought, they combined for 58 NFL seasons and lead the league in interceptions just three times.
They each own a gold jacket because of their ability to prevent the opponent from catching the ball. Interceptions look great for sports banter and contract talks. Yet, ask any coach, they'd rather have the cornerback that doesn't get beaten too often.
Another example? Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland combined for eighteen interceptions over the past three seasons. Yet, no one with six functioning brain cells considers them the best corners in football. That distinction resides with either Pat Surtain of the Broncos or Sauce Gardner of the Jets, who combined for just-one interception last year.
Overview
The Falcons have had the NFL's worst pass rush during Terrell's tenure. The safety play before Jessie Bates arrived and the cornerbacks in the backfield with Terrell have been an assembly line of journeymen.
Whether you like it or not, A.J. Terrell will stay as the Falcons' number-one quarterback. To those that know the game, that fact should embolden Falcons' fans. In extending one of their better young defenders, general manager Terry Fontenot and the brain trust actually look like they will build a solid foundation for years to come.
Expectations are high in Atlanta for 2024. Terrell is part of a defensive backfield that features a pair of All-Pro safeties. They play three-prime-time games in their first-five contests. Terrell will finally have a platform to emerge from the purgatory of bad football.
With a cornerback that will lock down the field on one side, other Falcons’ defenders will see more opportunity to shine, possibly signing their own deal. By rewarding an excellent corner, Atlanta finally abandoned the Spaghetti Method, throwing something at the wall and seeing what stuck.