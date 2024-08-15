How Matthew Judon Fits in the Atlanta Falcons Defense
With the Atlanta Falcons landing Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots via trade, the defense becomes more imposing. More importantly, the subpackages will definitely pack more of a punch, possibly tilting a couple games in the Falcons' favor.
The 31-year-old Judon arrives with 66.5 career sacks and four Pro Bowl appearances, along with the most relatable introduction in NFL history. With so much attention paid to the quarterback situation, Atlanta begins to quietly assemble a defense that will jump up and bite teams. While Morris prefers an odd front as a base, let's look at what those nickel/dime packages look like and how Judon helps them.
Always There
First and foremost, Judon becomes Atlanta's best pass rusher. As a result, he will not leave the field for schematic reasons. When healthy, Judon plays between 72-81% of the snap. Believe it or not, expect that number to increase.
With Morris's background as a secondary coach with a look for the subpackage, he will turn Judon loose in the backfield. Nothing fancy, just getting home. Yet, at the same time, if the back tries to leak out the backfield, Judon possesses enough agility and speed to stay with him in the flat. Before injuries limited him to just four games in 2023, Judon tallied twenty-eight combined sacks in the previous two seasons.
Beneficiaries
Judon's presence and expected strong play will pay off for the most surprising players in nickel/ dime situations. Granted, everyone understands that A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates will need to cover less with a Pro Bowl-caliber rusher with versatility.
However, players like Kevin King and Clark Phillips jump to mind. With King, the Falcons invested just 1.125 million dollars in a player with excellent size and physical attributes, but lacking the consistency. Judon enables King to not only implore more of a physical approach in subpackages but take a gamble on under/poorly thrown passes.
On the other hand, Phillips, still only 22, sees Mike Hughes, who, in all honesty, struggles with larger receivers that tend to take advantage of him. With Judon presumably screaming off the edge, Phillips could force his way into the starting lineup.
Falcons' defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata are breathing a sigh of relief as well. More attention on the edge means less attention up the middle where two of Atlanta's best players reside.
At 270 pounds, Judon isn't just a pass rusher either. He's got the ability to seal an edge and take on multiple blockers. Linebackers Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen, and Nate Landeman will have more room to operate.
Despite serial-Falcons-hater Seth Walder of ESPN's paltry 'C' grade for the Judon trade, it's hard to find an aspect of the Atlanta defense he won't improve.
In years past, the Falcons operated in a replacement rush scheme. Meaning, if they rushed a linebacker, the bookend would drop back into coverage. Judon takes that away as a player that can both play in space but also get to the quarterback. For 6.5 million dollars and a third-round pick, the Falcons landed a versatile player that should cash in with strong play, but will also make his teammates money.
In the winnable NFC South, it's a third-round pick - and money - well spent.