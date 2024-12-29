How to Watch Falcons at Commanders on Sunday Night Football
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Atlanta Falcons are one win away from sweeping the NFC East, but this one may be bigger than any of the other three.
Atlanta (8-7) hits the road to face the Washington Commanders (10-5) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Both sides have playoff aspirations.
If the Falcons win and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose, Atlanta wins the NFC South. The Commanders reach the postseason with a win or Buccaneers loss.
Beyond the chance to play for a Super Bowl, Sunday night's game features two talented rookie signal callers in Commanders star Jayden Daniels, one of the favorites for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Falcons passer Michael Penix Jr., who made his first NFL start Dec. 22 against the New York Giants, going 18-for-27 passing for 202 yards and one interception in a 34-7 victory.
Penix and Daniels are also good friends, as they trained together with quarterbacks coach John Beck in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft. But on Sunday night, the gloves will come off.
"It's great to be able to see him doing what he's doing, the way he's playing," Penix said during his press conference Tuesday. "He's been playing really good football, and I expected nothing less. Just being able to train with him, he's a smart player, instinctual player, and a player that knows how to play the game.
"So, it is good to be able to see that, and for me to be able to be out there and be able to make some plays as well. I'm super excited for it and I'm ready to get it going."
Here's what to know before the Falcons and Commanders kick off Sunday night ...
TV, Radio
The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports, with Mike Tirico handling play-by-play duties alongside analyst Cris Collinsworth. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter. Telemundo Deportes has play-by-play announcer Miguel Gurwitz, analyst Rolando Cantù and sideline reporter Ariana Figuera.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame. There's also a national radio option, as Westwood One has Tom McCarthy and Mike Mayock calling the game.
Injury Reports
The Falcons ruled out a pair of defensive backs in Antonio Hamilton Sr. (quad) and Kevin King (concussion). Atlanta later placed Hamilton on injured reserve, ending his regular season. No players are listed as questionable or doubtful.
Washington will be without star cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), along with right tackle Andrew Wylie (groin), receiver Dyami Brown (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) and safety Tyler Owens (ankle).
The Commanders activated defensive tackle Jonathan Allen off injured reserve Saturday afternoon. Allen hasn't played since suffering a partially torn pectoral in Week 6.
Betting Odds
The Commanders are 3.5-point favorites and have a 60.2% chance of victory, according to ESPN, which puts the over/under at 46.5 points. Atlanta's money line is set at +155.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Past Meetings
The Commanders lead the all-time series 18-10-1 and have won the past three meetings -- the two sides have played each of the last three seasons. Washington took a 24-16 victory on Oct. 15, 2023, which was the last matchup between Washington and Atlanta.
Prior to the Commanders' three-game winning streak, the Falcons won six consecutive meetings from 2006-18. Atlanta's last trip to Washington was in 2022, when the Commanders intercepted then-Falcons, now-Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota at the goal line, the decisive play in a 19-13 final score.