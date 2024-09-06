Steelers' Russell Wilson Remains Optimistic About Playing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working through a calf injury with quarterback Russell Wilson, and while the two are stuck in a difficult situation heading into Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, the QB is remaining positive.
Wilson tweaked his calf injury during the practice week and was limited in participation the final two days before the walk-through. While the Steelers have not ruled him out against the Falcons, there's cause for concern that he doesn't suit up, making Justin Fields the starter.
Wilson isn't ready to give up yet, though. Speaking with the media about the situation, he explained that the training staff is working with him to try and find a way for him to be on the field in Week 1.
"Yeah, trying to get my body ready to go and rock and roll," Wilson said. "So we're doing everything we can."
Wilson said he tried to "focus on the throws" during practice and make the mental aspect of his game as sharp as possible. He confirmed he wasn't able to do much during team drills, but did participate when he could.
As for when it happened, Wilson didn't give exact detail but said that he felt tightness and decided to be cautious with "21 games" trying to be played this season.
"Just felt a little tight," Wilson explained. "I just wanted to be smart about it, obviously. Play the game on Sunday, so I'm hoping I get to be in it, obviously. But just trying to get ready to go."
The Steelers will make the final call before kickoff, and Wilson said pregame warm ups and the walk-through will help determine his status against the Falcons. If he cannot go, Fields will suit up, and said he's continued to prepare as if he's starter even before the injury to Wilson.
"I have the same process every week," Fields said. "I learned my rookie year how fast things can change. I remember the third game my rookie season, Andy Dalton he was just running out of bounds, it looked like a normal play, and he tweaked his knee. Right then and there, I was in. I always prepare like I'm the starter. ... You never know what could happen."
