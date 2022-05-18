Jaire Alexander Signs Extension; Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Next?

The Green Bay Packers made a big splash Tuesday, awarding a 4-year, $84 million extension to standout cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander, 25, struggled with injuries in 2021 but has been one of the top cornerbacks in the game. Alexander was set to play on his fifth-year option and would have entered free agency at the end of the 2022 season.

Alexander's contract sets the market for the next batch of elite cornerbacks to cash into their second deal, one of which will include Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Terrell still has three years of team control with his contract not expiring until the end of the 2024 season, but a strong 2022 campaign from Terrell could open contract talks between the two sides.

Terrell excelled in his second NFL season, recording 81 tackles and three interceptions while making Second-team All-Pro.

To put things in perspective, Alexander made Second-team All-Pro in 2020 and finds himself making $21 million per year, all while coming off an injury.

If Terrell can continue this pace for the next year or so, he could become one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league.

Terrell is going to have that opportunity. He's going to lead a secondary alongside Casey Hayward that could become one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL.

Terrell said he's excited to learn from Hayward, a former Pro Bowl cornerback with immense experience playing in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' style defense during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

"The knowledge and everything he has on me being a young player and being able to get under his wings and ask questions,” Terrell said. “I’ll know about little things going into games. I mean, just being able to pick his brain and then also just being able to vibe with him outside of football.”

The feeling is mutual according to Hayward.

“It’s kind of dope,” Hayward said. “Besides me being in Green Bay, I don’t think I’ve ever had a running mate on the other side as talented as A.J. When I was with the Chargers, we had Jason Verrett, and he was probably one of the most talented guys I’ve ever been around.

"I’ve played with a lot of pretty good guys, but not as talented as A.J. is. The guy is super talented.”

And the talent is going to lead to a massive payday really soon.