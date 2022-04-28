Skip to main content

Love In The Air? Should Falcons Trade For Packers QB?

The Atlanta Falcons are in the market for a quarterback this weekend, but should they trade for a veteran instead of picking a rookie?

It's the world's worst kept secret that the Atlanta Falcons are looking for a quarterback.

After trading Matt Ryan earlier this offseason, the team signed Marcus Mariota to bridge the gap but the Falcons are expected to look for a quarterback this weekend.

"We could come out of this draft,'' GM Terry Fontenot said on Tuesday, "with a quarterback."

USATSI_17445641

Jordan Love

Terry Fontenot.

Terry Fontenot

mariota

Marcus Mariota

Notice how Fontenot didn't exactly say "draft," but rather "come out," meaning there's potential for the team to trade for a veteran instead of drafting a rookie.

One of the most realistic veteran QB trade options is Green Bay Packers signal caller Jordan Love.

Love was drafted 26th overall by the Packers in 2020 as a contingency plan if Aaron Rodgers ever left. Three years later, Rodgers has won two MVP awards and signed a four-year extension. With the commitment to Rodgers, it's clear Love won't be the answer in Green Bay, and the Packers could be interested in trading their former first-round pick.

In a weaker quarterback class, Love might stack up even better than some of the rookies considering he's learned behind Rodgers for two seasons and played in six games (one start) last season. In fact, Love turns just 24 years old this November, the same age Kenny Pickett will turn this summer.

smith mariota

Arthur Smith talking with Marcus Mariota

Arthur Smith on Jalen Mayfield Progression

Arthur Smith

Terry Fontenot

Terry Fontenot

There is upside in Love's game that sets him apart from this year's prospects and he has more potential to be the future of a franchise than Mariota does.

For the Falcons, Mariota is a safety blanket until something better comes along. He's familiar with Arthur Smith and his system during their time together in Tennessee and he'll keep the ship afloat for the time being until someone better comes along.

It's up to the Falcons to figure out if Love is that someone.

