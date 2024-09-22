ESPN Unanimous in Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Prediction
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off one of their biggest wins in years after staging a comeback in Philadelphia against the Eagles. They're on back-to-back primetime games for the first time since 2013 and will try to carry the momentum against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
It's a daunting task to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. One in which ESPN's panel of writers doesn't think the Falcons are up to. ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder, reporter Kalyn Kahler, and fantasy analyst Eric Moody are unanimous in their choice of the Chiefs over the Falcons.
Kahler's pick: Chiefs 30, Falcons 24
Moody's pick: Chiefs 28, Falcons 13
Walder's pick: Chiefs 30, Falcons 14
For full disclosure, they were unanimous in their picks for Falcons games in Week 1 and Week 2. They're now 0-6 as a collective picking Falcons games.
Walder has never passed up a chance to throw shade at the Falcons, and this week was no different. To be fair, it was his "bold" prediction which is supposed to be something unlikely to happen.
"Chiefs will win by 14 or more points," wrote Walder. "Cousins' final drive against the Eagles was magnificent, but I don't think we should forget the rest of the game. Add in a short week and the strength of Kansas City, and I think this one won't be close."
I remember the rest of the game. The one where the Falcons held the high-powered Eagles' offense to 21 points and gave themselves a chance to win when Nick Sirianni left the door open. The one where the Falcons rushed for 152 yards on 5.4-yards-per carry?
That was a heck of a game, competitive throughout. Seems Walder missed most of it.
All that said, picking the Kansas City Chiefs is no slight to the Atlanta Falcons. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions should be favored any time they still have a "0" in the loss column.
Until proven otherwise, the 2-0 Chiefs are the favorites in the NFL. But they are vulnerable in the regular season. They went 11-6 last year before ratcheting it up a notch in the playoffs.
They'll be missing running back Isaiah Pacheco who went on IR last week, and the bread and butter of their offense is the running attack paired with a short-passing game.
But Patrick Mahomes doesn't have a chance to becomes the fastest quarterback in history to 100 wins Sunday night because he's a one-trick pony. With or without Pacheco, the Chiefs will be formidable on offense... and defense.
The Falcons emerged from Week 1's bizarre loss to the Steelers and gave a glimpse of the team they can be across a 17-game season in their win against the Eagles. That team can beat the Chiefs on any-given night.
Will they? The odds are against them.
