Keith Smith from FB to TE? Arthur Smith Reveals Why

Fullback Keith Smith was listed on the Atlanta Falcons depth chart as a backup tight end. Head coach Arthur Smith reveals why.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was listed yesterday on the depth chart as a backup tight end.

Head coach Arthur Smith explained that Smith's versatility and how the depth chart was released was the cause, not a position change.

"Well, couldn't put 12 guys on there," Smith said with a wry grin when asked about Smith being listed as a tight end instead of fullback. "He can play multiple spots for us. Just made a little more sense to put him in that spot."

"Keith's gotta have a big role. He'll play multiple roles for us, but it was no big time change, other than we just put the depth chart out in 12 personnel (with no fullback)."

Smith began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 as a linebacker.

He spent two years at linebacker with the Cowboys, playing in 15 games and registering 12 tackles. Smith made a home for himself at fullback with the Cowboys in 2016 and played in every game for three seasons before signing with Atlanta in 2019.

Smith played in all 16 games for the Falcons in 2019 and 2020. Primarily a blocker from his fullback position, Smith has carried the ball nine times in his two year stint with Atlanta.

Smith wasn't the only change at the running back position on the depth chart Atlanta released yesterday. Wayne Gallman made his first appearance behind Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson after being signed last week.

Gallman's ability to play special teams was a key factor in his being signed to the 53-man active roster ahead of Qadree Ollison who was waived and subsequently signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons depth chart ahead of Sunday's game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB

Matt Ryan

Feleipe Franks (R) / Josh Rosen

RB

Mike Davis

Cordarrelle Patterson

Wayne Gallman

WR

Calvin Ridley

Tajae Sharpe / Christian Blake

WR

Russell Gage

Olamide Zaccheaus

Frank Darby (R)

TE

Kyle Pitts (R)

Lee Smith

LT

Jake Matthews

Jason Spriggs

LG

Jalen Mayfield (R)

Colby Gossett

C

Matt Hennessy

Drew Dalman (R)

RG

Chris Lindstrom

Drew Dalman (R)

RT

Kaleb McGary

Jason Spriggs

TE

Hayden Hurst

Lee Smith

DEFENSE

DL

Grady Jarrett

Marlon Davidson

DL

Tyeler Davison

Ta'Quon Graham (R)

DL

Jonathan Bullard

John Cominsky

OLB

Dante Fowler Jr.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji (R)

LB

Deion Jones

Mykal Walker

LB

Foyesade Oluokun

Dorian Etheridge (R)

OLB

Steven Means

Brandon Copeland / Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

CB

A.J. Terrell

T.J. Green

Darren Hall (R) / Avery Williams (R)

CB

Fabian Moreau

Isaiah Oliver

Kendall Sheffield

S

Erik Harris

Jaylinn Hawkins

S

Duron Harmon

Richie Grant (R)

SPECIALISTS:

K

Younghoe Koo

P

Cameron Nizialek



LS

Josh Harris

H

Cameron Nizialek

PR

Avery Williams (R)

KR

Cordarrelle Patterson