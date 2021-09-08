Keith Smith from FB to TE? Arthur Smith Reveals Why
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was listed yesterday on the depth chart as a backup tight end.
READ MORE: Big Moves on Falcons Depth Chart
Head coach Arthur Smith explained that Smith's versatility and how the depth chart was released was the cause, not a position change.
"Well, couldn't put 12 guys on there," Smith said with a wry grin when asked about Smith being listed as a tight end instead of fullback. "He can play multiple spots for us. Just made a little more sense to put him in that spot."
"Keith's gotta have a big role. He'll play multiple roles for us, but it was no big time change, other than we just put the depth chart out in 12 personnel (with no fullback)."
Smith began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 as a linebacker.
He spent two years at linebacker with the Cowboys, playing in 15 games and registering 12 tackles. Smith made a home for himself at fullback with the Cowboys in 2016 and played in every game for three seasons before signing with Atlanta in 2019.
Smith played in all 16 games for the Falcons in 2019 and 2020. Primarily a blocker from his fullback position, Smith has carried the ball nine times in his two year stint with Atlanta.
Smith wasn't the only change at the running back position on the depth chart Atlanta released yesterday. Wayne Gallman made his first appearance behind Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson after being signed last week.
Gallman's ability to play special teams was a key factor in his being signed to the 53-man active roster ahead of Qadree Ollison who was waived and subsequently signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Here's a look at the Atlanta Falcons depth chart ahead of Sunday's game with the Philadelphia Eagles.
READ MORE: Eagles vs. Falcons - How to Watch
Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB
Matt Ryan
Feleipe Franks (R) / Josh Rosen
RB
Mike Davis
Cordarrelle Patterson
Wayne Gallman
WR
Calvin Ridley
Tajae Sharpe / Christian Blake
WR
Russell Gage
Olamide Zaccheaus
Frank Darby (R)
TE
Kyle Pitts (R)
Lee Smith
LT
Jake Matthews
Jason Spriggs
LG
Jalen Mayfield (R)
Colby Gossett
C
Matt Hennessy
Drew Dalman (R)
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Drew Dalman (R)
RT
Kaleb McGary
Jason Spriggs
TE
Hayden Hurst
Lee Smith
DEFENSE
Why Did the Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis?
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith discusses what he saw in Mike Davis before signing him.
LISTEN: Can Kyle Pitts Reach 1,000 Yards For Falcons?
Locked On Falcons: Can the Falcons Succeed If Kyle Pitts Doesn't Reach 1,000 Yards This Year? With Guest Charles McDonald
Will Terry Fontenot's approach rebuild the Atlanta Falcons roster?
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is making plenty of changes to the Atlanta Falcons roster and more are coming.
DL
Grady Jarrett
Marlon Davidson
DL
Tyeler Davison
Ta'Quon Graham (R)
DL
Jonathan Bullard
John Cominsky
OLB
Dante Fowler Jr.
Adetokunbo Ogundeji (R)
LB
Deion Jones
Mykal Walker
LB
Foyesade Oluokun
Dorian Etheridge (R)
OLB
Steven Means
Brandon Copeland / Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
CB
A.J. Terrell
T.J. Green
Darren Hall (R) / Avery Williams (R)
CB
Fabian Moreau
Isaiah Oliver
Kendall Sheffield
S
Erik Harris
Jaylinn Hawkins
S
Duron Harmon
Richie Grant (R)
SPECIALISTS:
K
Younghoe Koo
P
Cameron Nizialek
LS
Josh Harris
H
Cameron Nizialek
PR
Avery Williams (R)
KR
Cordarrelle Patterson