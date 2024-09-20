Kirk Cousins Rises Up NFL.com QB Rankings

On the GW drive, the @AtlantaFalcons' Kirk Cousins:



completed 80% of his passes

threw for 70+ yards

threw for the winning TD



No other NFL QB in last 30 years has done that on a drive that began in the last 2 minutes, on the road, with his team needing a TD to erase the deficit. pic.twitter.com/oDOvd7oTLW