Kyler Murray Trade Rumors: Falcons The Favorite?

Kyler Murray could be on the move, and the Falcons could be the favorite to land him.

The drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray continues on this offseason, with the club - despite insisting that it is completely committed to the former No. 1 overall player taken in his draft - not yet actually making any move that demonstrates that commitment.

kyler atl

Kyler Murray

kyler-murray-kliff-kingsbury-arizona-cardinals

Kyler Murray

smith mariota

Marcus Mariota

That is, no new contract offer yet.

That piece of actual news (from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero) has spawned the expected "inside info'' ... or, maybe, just gossip. Oh, and odds on Murray's next team.

And incredibly, outside of the Cardinals keeping him, Odds Checker - which has the Cardinals at -500, or an implied chance of 83.3 percent to keep Murray - the favorite to be Murray's 2022 employer is ...

The Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has been given +800 odds, or an implied chance of 11.1 percent to land Murray.

However, your Atlanta Falcons hold the next best odds at +1000 (9.1 percent chance).

USATSI_9646487
Ed Jasper, Former Falcons DT, Dead at 49

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
v taylor
Falcons Sign DT Vincent Taylor; Does Draft Strategy Change?

By adding a defensive tackle in free agency, does this force the team to look elsewhere in the draft?

By Jeremy BrenerApr 17, 2022
Apr 17, 2022
USATSI_17484851
Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft: Pass-Rusher Or Pass-Catcher At No. 8?

In FalconReport.com's latest mock draft, Atlanta fixes to major weaknesses in three early picks

By Cole ThompsonApr 17, 2022
Apr 17, 2022

You read Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk and maybe some of this stuff makes sense. Florio writes: "The most obvious candidates would be the three finalists for Deshaun Watson who didn’t get the new Browns quarterback: Panthers, Falcons, and Saints. ...

Now, there are issues here ...

kyler atl

1) The Cardinals' inaction has other teams “monitoring” the situation.

malik pickett

2) The Cardinals will almost certainly work to re-sign their star.

kyler-murray-kliff-kingsbury-arizona-cardinals

3) The Falcons did indeed chase Watson and do indeed desire to employ, somehow, some way, a franchise QB in the post-Matt Ryan era. (Picking one at No. 8 in the upcoming NFL Draft is a top option.)

1) The Falcons and some of the others mentioned would have some cap challenges in trying to sign Murray and then building around him.

2) There is no actual evidence - Florio floating his perception of potential landing spots for Murray aside - that any of these teams have any involvement here. "Obvious candidates''? That is an awfully strong way to phrase what in essence is just a non-sourced prediction. (Florio also mentions the Eagles and Texans but for some reason does not label them as "obvious.'')

3) But at least Florio has pegged teams that might be in the QB market.

The Falcons have signed Marcus Mariota, and the team appears happy with him, but it looks as if the sports books still don't see the fit.

