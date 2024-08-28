LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Falcons Sign Practice Squad After Roster Cuts
The Atlanta Falcons endured an active day Tuesday, finishing their second wave of roster cuts to trim the team from 90 players down to 53. It was, as Falcons coach Raheem Morris often says, one of the most difficult days of the year.
And while Wednesday brings similar activity, it does so in a more celebratory manner -- Atlanta will build its practice squad, which means 16 new signings and a bevy of players getting another shot to live out their dream.
Atlanta Falcons on SI will provide live updates as the Falcons fill out their practice squad, with the window opening at noon Wednesday.
12:45 p.m.
The Falcons did not make any post-cuts waiver wire additions, according to a list of moves released by the NFL.
In semi-related Falcons news, former Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder re-signed to the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad after being cut Tuesday.
11 a.m. Wednesday
The Falcons have interest in re-signing cornerback Natrone Brooks and outside linebacker Demone Harris to the practice squad, sources told Atlanta Falcons on SI. ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Tuesday the Falcons would also like to bring back receiver Chris Blair.
Atlanta Falcons 53-MAN ROSTER:
Quarterback (3)
Kirk Cousins | Michael Penix Jr. | Taylor Heinicke
Running back (4)
Bijan Robinson | Tyler Allgeier | Avery Williams | Jase McClellan
Wide receiver (5)
Drake London | Darnell Mooney | Ray-Ray McCloud III | KhaDarel Hodge | Casey Washington
Tight end (3)
Kyle Pitts | Charlie Woerner | Ross Dwelley
Offensive line (9)
Jake Matthews | Matthew Bergeron | Drew Dalman | Chris Lindstrom | Kaleb McGary | Ryan Neuzil | Kyle Hinton | Storm Norton | Jovaughn Gwyn
Defensive line (8)
Grady Jarrett | David Onyemata | Ta'Quon Graham | Zach Harrison | Eddie Goldman | Kentavius Street | Ruke Orhorhoro | Brandon Dorlus
Outside linebacker (5)
Matthew Judon | Lorenzo Carter | Arnold Ebiketie | James Smith-Williams | DeAngelo Malone
Inside linebacker (4)
Kaden Elliss | Troy Andersen | Nate Landman | J.D. Bertrand
Cornerback (5)
A.J. Terrell | Mike Hughes | Dee Alford | Clark Phillips III | Antonio Hamilton Sr.
Safety (4)
Jessie Bates III | Justin Simmons | Richie Grant | Micah Abernathy
Specialists (3)
Kicker: Younghoe Koo | Punter: Bradley Pinion | Long snapper: Liam McCullough