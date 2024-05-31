Michael Penix Jr. is Falcons' Last Unsigned Rookie from Draft Class
The Atlanta Falcons signed their seventh-rookie draft pick Thursday, agreeing to terms with fourth-round defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, the team announced.
Dorlus putting pen to paper means the Falcons are just one player away from finalizing their eight-man rookie class, but it's the most prominent name: first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who's been a national topic of conversation since being taken No. 8 overall in April.
But Penix's situation isn't particularly concerning. Of the six quarterbacks drafted in the first 12 picks, only two - the New England Patriots' Drake Maye (No. 3 overall) and Denver Broncos' Bo Nix (No. 12) - have signed their rookie deals.
Less than half of the top-10 picks have inked contracts thus far, as Maye is joined by Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers and Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham.
Of the 32 first-round picks, 15 have signed their deals as May comes to a close.
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
Penix is projected to sign a four-year, $22.8 million deal with a standard fifth-year option that applies to all first-round picks, according to Spotrac. Penix's contract will be fully guaranteed.
Atlanta previously signed its final-four picks- fifth-round linebacker J.D. Bertrand and a trio of sixth rounders in running back Jase McClellan, receiver Casey Washington and defensive tackle Zion Logue - on May 10, while second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and third-round edge rusher Bralen Trice agreed to terms on May 15 and 19, respectively.
Penix, the 24-year-old lefty passer who finished second in the Heisman Trophy race last season, has participated in full during the Falcons' rookie minicamp and OTAs thus far, drawing praise from teammates and coaches alike for his arm talent and leadership.
Still, the question remains: When will the two sides make it official? Ultimately, only time will tell.