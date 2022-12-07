NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Fall Further After Steelers Loss?

The Atlanta Falcons are licking their wounds after a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend.

The loss marked their fourth in the last five weeks, dropping the 4-4 Falcons to 5-8 and 1.5 games away from first place in the NFC South.

The Falcons are stumbling in the standings and in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. The team dropped four spots from No. 18 to 22.

"It feels like Arthur Smith has “gotten all the toothpaste out of this tube,” to quote podcast cohost Gary Gramling," SI writes. "The Falcons have lost four of five heading into their bye week, and it may be Desmond Ridder time, which will give us something to watch for as they try to make one last push for a playoff spot in the dismal NFC South."

The Falcons' struggles have been pointed towards the quarterback situation and there's "every option" on the table when Atlanta gets back on the field. The team could continue to ride with struggling veteran Marcus Mariota or turn to third-round rookie Desmond Ridder, who has yet to take a snap this season.

The Falcons return from their bye on Dec. 18 when they face the New Orleans Saints on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

